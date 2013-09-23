 Skip to main content
Advertising

South Carolina's Chaz Sutton hobbling through injury

Published: Sep 23, 2013 at 03:48 AM
Headshot_Author_Chase_Goodbread_1400x1000
Chase Goodbread
chaz-sutton-092313-ts.jpg

A week ago, South Carolina star defensive end Jadeveon Clowney revealed that bone spurs in his foot have been causing him problems, but that he will play with the pain and have them surgically removed after the season.

Now, the Gamecocks' other starting defensive end -- an NFL draft prospect himself -- is playing through pain, as well. Chaz Sutton has been dealing with a slow-healing foot sprain since before the season began, according to gamecockcentral.com.

Things we learned

Kevin Hogan-130921-PQ.jpg

From Stanford learning a lesson against ASU to Baylor's offensive onslaught, here are the things we learned from the fourth weekend of college football play. **More ...**

"It's getting better as the weeks go on, you've just got to take it one week at a time," said Sutton. "It's just something I've got to deal with if I want to keep playing on this team."

It certainly hasn't stopped the senior from being productive. He's made 11 stops in three games, seven of them unassisted, and four of them for losses. Sutton registered 1.5 sacks against Vanderbilt on Sept. 14, and got to rest the foot this past weekend with South Carolina being idle. Sutton said improvement has been steady, but conceded he doesn't believe he'll be 100 percent by the time the Gamecocks play host to Central Florida on Sept. 28.

"It's going to always have stress on it, so as long as it's getting better than it was when I was starting out, I'll be okay," Sutton said. "As far as the UCF game, I hope its 100 percent, but I know and the doctors and trainers know its not going to be 100 percent by then."

Sutton (6-foot-5, 263 pounds) made five sacks last season for the Gamecocks, with four of them coming in Southeastern Conference play. He has been projected as a late-round pick in 2014.

Follow Chase Goodbread on Twitter @ChaseGoodbread.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Nick Saban announces he's retiring as Alabama head coach

Nick Saban, widely regarded as one of the greatest college football head coaches of all time, is retiring as the University of Alabama coach. 
news

LSU's Jayden Daniels wins 2023 Heisman Trophy

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels won the 2023 Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, earning college football's most vaunted individual award in his brilliant season for the Tigers.
news

LSU QB Daniels, Oregon QB Nix, Washington QB Penix Jr., Ohio St. WR Harrison Jr. announced as Heisman finalists 

SU's Jayden Daniels, Oregon's Bo Nix, Washington's Michael Penix Jr., transfer quarterbacks who have all played at least five college seasons, and Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison were announced as the Heisman Trophy finalists on Monday night.
news

Georgia TE Brock Bowers to undergo ankle surgery; timeline for return unclear

Georgia All-America tight end Brock Bowers, considered one of the top prospects in college football, will undergo surgery to fix the high-ankle injury he suffered on Saturday in the Bulldogs' win over Vanderbilt and is expected to miss some time.
news

Scouting Drake Maye: North Carolina quarterback similar to Carson Palmer

North Carolina's Drake Maye flourished in his first season as a starter, earning ACC Player of the Year honors. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the quarterback.
news

Scouting Brock Bowers: Georgia tight end similar to 49ers Pro Bowler George Kittle

Brock Bowers has played a crucial part in Georgia's back-to-back national championships, scoring 24 touchdowns in two college seasons. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Bulldogs tight end.
news

Scouting Marvin Harrison Jr.: Ohio State wide receiver similar to A.J. Green

Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. took the college football world by storm last season. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Buckeyes wide receiver.
news

Scouting Caleb Williams: USC quarterback similar in style, skill set to Bills' Josh Allen

USC's Caleb Williams scorched defenses last season on his way to winning the Heisman Trophy. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the quarterback.
news

Scouting Jared Verse: Florida State edge rusher similar to four-time Pro Bowler

Florida State's Jared Verse emerged as one of college football's top talents last season, but what are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the edge rusher.
news

Georgia dominates TCU to win second consecutive College Football Playoff National Championship

Georgia secured its second straight national championship on Monday night, overwhelming TCU in a 65-7 blowout.
news

Jim Harbaugh says he expects to coach Michigan in 2023 amid NFL speculation

University of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, who has drawn the eye of a few NFL franchises, said he expects to coach the Wolverines in 2023. "While no one knows what the future holds," Harbaugh said in a statement released on Twitter on Thursday, "I expect that I will be enthusiastically coaching Michigan in 2023."
news

Pro Football Hall of Famer, Ravens great Ed Reed hired as Bethune-Cookman head coach

Bethune-Cookman University has agreed in principle for Ed Reed to become the school's new head football coach, the university announced on Tuesday. 