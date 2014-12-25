South Carolina RB Mike Davis will enter 2015 NFL Draft

South Carolina running back Mike Davis didn't quite have the kind of year he was hoping for, but it was good enough for the Gamecocks junior to say goodbye to the college ranks. Davis confirmed in a video interview as South Carolina prepared for the Independence Bowl against Miami that he will enter the 2015 NFL Draft.
"I would always want to go out with a bang," Davis said. "... I decided it was the right time, but that I would keep it to myself and my family."
South Carolina coach Steve Spurrier said in early July at SEC Media Days that he expected Davis to turn pro. But when Davis' season got off to a start that Davis himself described as "shaky," there was speculation he might opt to stay one more year. By season's end, however, Spurrier maintained his prediction and there was little doubt that Davis would declare for the draft.
Davis (5-11, 225 pounds) battled through some minor injuries this season that limited his effectiveness at times, but still rushed for 927 yards and nine touchdowns on 186 carries. He was even more productive as a sophomore with 1,183 yards on 203 carries.
Davis' decision comes a day after Arkansas star running back Jonathan Williams announced that he would return to the Razorbacks next year.