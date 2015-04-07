South Carolina RB Mike Davis to visit Colts, Patriots

Georgia's Todd Gurley and Wisconsin's Melvin Gordon might be the only two running backs headed for first-round riches in the NFL draft, but the real bargains at the position might come off the board in the middle rounds. One of those rushers who could provide a team with a significant impact at a less significant draft price, South Carolina's Mike Davis, will visit the Indianapolis Colts and New England Patriots this week according to NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport.
The two AFC contenders could certainly afford to make room for him in the middle rounds. The Patriots have two third-round picks (No. 96 and 97). Davis figures to be long gone by the time Colts enjoy a two-pick round (sixth, Nos. 205, 207), but the club could always package one or both in a trade to move up. Running back is among Indianapolis' top five draft needs.
Davis had a spectacular sophomore season for the Gamecocks, but his production slipped some as a junior in 2014, and he appeared to lack some of the quickness that helped him to 1,183 yards in 2013. Still, he entered the draft early and should be a mid-round pick.
He ran the 40-yard dash in 4.61 seconds, and didn't finish in the top 10 at his position in any category. He improved his 40 time at South Carolina's pro day to 4.52 seconds.