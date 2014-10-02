South Carolina RB Mike Davis says his season has been 'shaky'

South Carolina running back Mike Davis, who's considered good enough to declare early eligibility for the 2015 NFL Draft by his coach, admitted his season is off to a "shaky" start.
But he believes the best of his 2014 season is still to come.
Injuries to the ribs and ankle have slowed Davis this season. It's not as though he's not contributing -- the 225-pound junior is averaging 73 rushing yards per game. But based off the pace and expectations he set for himself last season, the preseason first-team All-SEC star isn't quite the same, either.
"I can tell you I feel better than I had a couple of weeks back," Davis said, according to The Associated Press.
That has to be music to the ears of Gamecocks coach Steve Spurrier, who entered the season expecting Davis to wave goodbye for next year's draft. Spurrier also has confirmed that Davis has been considering making the jump to the NFL. For now, though, Davis' primary concern is finding his 2013 form that resulted in 1,183 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns -- it appears he's doing his best to block out any negativity stemming from the slow start.
Davis is coming off a season-high 104 yards against Missouri. And while there's nothing wrong with 104 as a season high for most backs, Davis is looking to be the back who shredded Georgia for 149 and amassed a season-high 167 against UCF in 2013. If the rebound Davis hopes for is to begin this week, it will come on the road, at the expense of an improved Kentucky defense.
Davis has simply looked a step slower this season and has not been able to break free for explosive rushes the way he did on a near-weekly basis last season. NFL Media analyst Bucky Brooks regarded him among the nation's top running backs entering the season.