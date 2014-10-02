South Carolina RB Mike Davis says his season has been 'shaky'

That has to be music to the ears of Gamecocks coach Steve Spurrier, who entered the season expecting Davis to wave goodbye for next year's draft. Spurrier also has confirmed that Davis has been considering making the jump to the NFL. For now, though, Davis' primary concern is finding his 2013 form that resulted in 1,183 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns -- it appears he's doing his best to block out any negativity stemming from the slow start.