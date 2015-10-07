South Carolina moves LSU game to Baton Rouge after flooding

Flooding in Columbia, S.C., has compelled University of South Carolina officials to move Saturday's football game against LSU to Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.
The game had been scheduled for noon ET at Williams-Brice Stadium, but Gamecocks Athletic Director Ray Tanner said Tuesday that alternate venues, reportedly including the Carolina Panthers' Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, were under consideration.
A new kickoff time hasn't yet been set, according to The Times-Picayune. Any ticket-sale proceeds remaining after the cost of hosting the game is covered will go to South Carolina, per ESPN's Brett McMurphy.
Williams-Brice Stadium is in good condition after weekend storms that caused billions of dollars in statewide damage. Infrastructure concerns were among the reasons the game has been moved.
"It appears the best thing is to travel to LSU. We look forward to the challenge and competing against the Tigers in Baton Rouge," South Carolina coach Steve Spurrier said.
It's the second LSU game this season to be affected by weather. The Tigers' season opener against McNeese State was canceled due to bad weather, reducing LSU's regular-season schedule to 11 games.