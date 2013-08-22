South Carolina 2013 season preview

In terms of NFL talent, this South Carolina team appears to be a bit more balanced, with as many pro prospects at offensive line and tight end as any position on the field. Still, Clowney is the crown jewel among prospects not only on his team, but in the entire SEC. South Carolina has been a serious contributor to the draft the last couple years, with 13 selections over the past two drafts and 24 since 2009. Don't expect that pace to slow down next spring.