Sources Tell Us: What we're hearing at East-West Shrine Game

Published: Jan 16, 2015 at 01:57 AM
Lance Zierlein

NFL Media Draft Analyst

Editor's note: NFL Media draft analyst Lance Zierlein is in St. Petersburg, Fla., this week, scouting the players at the East-West Shrine Game. Besides watching the daily practices, he's also talking to NFL scouts, agents and the players themselves. Here is some of what he heard from NFL sources:

The scoop: "I saw the Texas State cornerback on tape a little bit before I came, but I like him even more now that I've seen him live." - NFC West area scout on Craig Mager

The skinny: At 5-foot-11, Mager isn't considered a tall cornerback, but he is very well put together at 195 pounds and brings a combination of physicality and speed. Mager was solid throughout the week and helped himself.

The scoop: "This might be the worst group of throwers I've seen in my 15 years of watching these practices." - NFL agent

The skinny: This agent does not have a quarterback in the game, but he's also not incorrect about the level of play at the position this week. While the fields gave way frequently thanks to heavy rain at the beginning of the week, inaccuracy and poor timing were the norm for the quarterbacks. The lone exception was Old Dominion's Taylor Heinicke.

The scoop: "He's got really good size, and he's quick. It's not always complicated on the defensive line. He looked good this week." - AFC Director of Scouting on Central Michigan defensive tackle Leterrius Walton

The skinny: Walton was one of the most buzzed about players from this week and is seen as an ascending prospect. He solidified his standing in practice with quality one-on-one pass-rushing reps and with steady play in the scrimmage portion. Walton is an intriguing athlete. He was a three-sport letterman in high school and came into college as an offensive lineman before being moved to the other side of the ball.

The scoop: West Virginia right guard Mark Glowinski had his fair share of scouts surrounding him after each practice and was often discussed by scouts on the sideline.

The skinny: Glowinski followed up a quality season with a quality week of practice. The quality of offensive linemen at the practices was very hit or miss and Glowinski's easy movement and above-average technique stood out every day. Glowinski played tackle in junior college and figures to offer roster depth and the ability to play multiple positions if needed.

The scoop: "(Washington receiver) Kasen Williams just can't get off of press coverage like he used to. I know he is trying to come back from a foot injury, but I'm just worried that he's never going to be the guy he was two years ago." - AFC West scout

The skinny: Williams struggled to find his way this year after trying to come back from a lisfranc injury he suffered in 2013. Williams was never known as a speedster and continues to struggle getting separation from physical cornerbacks. Williams' draft stock wasn't very high before the week, and after speaking with scouts, it appears it still isn't.

The scoop: Upon arrival at practice Tuesday, one of the players who was getting good reviews headed into the week was Toledo center/guard Greg Mancz, but not all of the comments were positive by the end of the week.

The skinny: Mancz played just about every position while at Toledo and played them exceptionally well. He was named the Mid-American Conference's most valuable player and shows an advanced understanding of angles and technique. But he didn't handle power and bull-rushers as well as expected. While one-on-one drills and practices on sloppy fields are hardly the true indicators of an offensive lineman, Mancz might have opened a little bit of doubt in some evaluators' mind and a need to go back and check the tape a little more closely against the best power players he faced.

Follow Lance Zierlein on Twitter @LanceZierlein.

