Sources Tell Us: What we're hearing at East-West Shrine Game

The skinny: Mancz played just about every position while at Toledo and played them exceptionally well. He was named the Mid-American Conference's most valuable player and shows an advanced understanding of angles and technique. But he didn't handle power and bull-rushers as well as expected. While one-on-one drills and practices on sloppy fields are hardly the true indicators of an offensive lineman, Mancz might have opened a little bit of doubt in some evaluators' mind and a need to go back and check the tape a little more closely against the best power players he faced.