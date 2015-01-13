Sources Tell Us: What we're hearing at East-West Shrine Game

The skinny: In a league that is becoming more and more speed-oriented, Jones is a throwback. At 6-foot-3 and 250 pounds, he brings the hammer with him on every play and is a true "take-on" linebacker. Dishing out as much and maybe more punishment than he takes from offensive linemen. Personnel men confide that his size and ability against the run will continue to push him up draft boards even if he is a little limited in coverage.