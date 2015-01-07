Sources Tell Us: What we're hearing about top NFL prospects

The skinny: Ogbuehi moved from right tackle to left tackle last offseason to replace departed first-round pick Jake Matthews, but he struggled in the new role, failing to consistently show the balance needed to pass protect against speed and power. Texas A&M moved Ogbuehi back to right tackle for a couple games and head coach Kevin Sumlin said the move wasn't due to his performance, but a result of shuffling due to injuries. Not everyone was convinced by the coach's explanation, though. Ogbuehi did move back to left tackle after a couple starts at right tackle, but it won't be a surprise if NFL teams view him as a better fit for the right side, at least to start his career.