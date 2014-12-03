Sources Tell Us: What we're hearing about top NFL prospects

The skinny: It's hard to imagine many recent drafts being stronger than the last one; it's one of the most impactful rookie classes to come along in some time. But the strength of the 2015 class, as identified by this exec, could make the 2015 draft more meaningful. Besides quarterback, there are no more important positions in the NFL than tackle and pass rusher, which is good news for those teams that will be drafting at the top of the first round; those two positions are on the needs list of almost every bad team.