Sources Tell Us: What we're hearing about top NFL prospects

The skinny: The highest a Samford player has ever been drafted is the fifth round (SS Corey White by the Saints in 2012), but Tartt should easily top that. He has good size (6-foot-1, 218 pounds) and runs well (he has been clocked as fast as 4.46 in the 40). He is extremely active in run support; he had 98 tackles last season for the Bulldogs and is second on the team with 22 this season (half of those came in a season-opening loss to TCU, the only FBS team on Samford's schedule). Tartt has scored three defensive touchdowns since the beginning of the 2012 season. He played only one season of high school football in Mobile, Ala., and still is learning the nuances of the position.