Sources Tell Us: What we're hearing about top NFL prospects

The skinny: Credit Hundley for putting in work in the offseason to improve his overall game. He looks more decisive and composed in the pocket; he is delivering dimes to his receivers on short and intermediate routes. While he remains a work in progress at the position, his decision to return to Westwood could pay off handsomely down the road. Scouts are carefully monitoring his play throughout the season; he can continue to dispel the questions about his overall game with his steady play. With Hundley generating positive momentum over the past few weeks, he could make a major move up the boards with solid games against Oregon, Stanford and USC.