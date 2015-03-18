Sources Tell Us: What we're hearing about top draft prospects

The skinny: Collins is a brawler who plays with a mean streak and could probably start right away as a guard in a power-running game in the NFL. The major concern teams have with him is in pass protection, particularly his hand usage -- he'll often start too low and must work hard to redirect. His change of direction is also slow for a tackle; he'll rely on lunging rather than moving his feet to counter inside moves. Still, he's well-schooled and technically proficient, and his ability to finish will make him an effective pro, although he'll most likely have to move inside or to right tackle.