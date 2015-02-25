Sources Tell Us: What we're hearing about top draft prospects

The skinny: Maxx is the son of Brian Williams, who played for the New York Giants, and like many prospects who have a father who played in the league, Maxx has an abundance of confidence on the field. While we weren't in the rooms during interviews, we understand that there is a fine line between arrogance and confidence. However, almost every team would rather default to a player with ego over a player lacking confidence. We contacted one general manager to get his take and he had no problems with his interview with Williams, but he didn't think Williams' workout went as well as he expected.