Sources Tell Us: What we're hearing about top draft prospects

The skinny: At 6-foot-6, 240 pounds, Hunter has a freakish combination of size, athleticism and explosiveness, with long arms and jarring power behind his hands. When his technique is right, he can overpower tackles at the point of attack. He isn't as heavy as the New York Giants' Jason Pierre-Paul, but has that level of explosiveness and potential. However, he still relies heavily on his athleticism and motor over skill and instincts. Hunter has a high floor because of his overwhelming physical traits, but his ceiling will only go as high as the level of coaching he incorporates in the NFL.