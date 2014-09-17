Sources Tell Us: What we're hearing about NFL prospects

The scoop: Gunner Kiel's spectacular debut performance certainly raised his profile in the college football community, but there are plenty of skeptics who wonder if the former five-star recruit has the mental fortitude to eventually develop into a franchise quarterback at the next level. A prominent quarterback guru familiar with Kiel wonders why the Bearcats' star didn't have the courage or patience to stick it out at LSU (reneged on his commitment) and Notre Dame despite facing winnable quarterback battles. He went on to suggest that Kiel might be most comfortable as a "big fish in a little pond," which could be problematic when he faces the challenges of competing for a job at the highest level.