Sources Tell Us: What we're hearing about NFL prospects

The skinny: Ole Miss lists Tunsil at 6-foot-5 and 305 pounds. Pretty good size. He's got exceptional pass-blocking skills; he allowed just one sack all last season when as a true freshman he earned All-SEC second-team honors. And he just turned 20 on Aug. 20. If you want a true gauge of his worth, watch last year's Egg Bowl and the difference in the Rebels' offense before and after he left the game with a knee injury. It was striking.