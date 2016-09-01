Sources Tell Us: What we're hearing about Christian McCaffrey

Published: Sep 01, 2016 at 06:04 AM

Our analysts are constantly talking to NFL and college sources about players in the college game. Each day this week, we'll share some of what NFL and college folks are discussing in their circles when it comes to five of the game's top prospects. We'll continue today with Stanford running back Christian McCaffrey.

The scoop: "They love him over there (at Stanford). Love how hard he works. Great college back but I see him as a committee running back in the pros and not a lead back. I want to see him break more tackles and become more of a slasher. Here is one for you: Keep an eye on him as a receiver. He's got sick potential as a big slot (receiver), in my opinion." -- NFC scout who covers Pac-12

The skinny: McCaffrey shows plenty of ability as a slasher, but his yardage after first contact last season was much lower than other top college backs, which backs up some of the scout's concerns about his tackle-breaking ability. While McCaffrey is an excellent pass-catcher and shows a plus ability to open up against coverage, it's hard to imagine him not getting his shot as a running back well ahead of any move to wide receiver. His vision and foot quickness appear to transcend the "great college back" knock.

* * *

The scoop: "How did this guy not win the Heisman Trophy last year? What more did he need to do? It's time for people to throw away the stereotypes -- he is fast, runs with tremendous vision, and balance, and packs some punch when he runs it inside. Pass-catching is a forte (prior to last year, I thought he was destined to play in the slot), and his kick-return ability would make me do everything possible to not kick it to him. People will find ways to poke holes in his game, and downgrade him for various reasons like his size, but I trust my eyes, and his production against the best teams they played, and both tell me that if we have a chance to grab this kid, I will stand and stomp on the table." -- NFC North scout

The skinny: McCaffrey (6-foot, 200 pounds, per school measurements) has spoken about his own frustration with stereotypes when it comes to the perception of his game, and count this scout as one firmly in the Stanford RB's corner. It's interesting that this scout echoes the scout who said he thinks McCaffrey could be best utilized as a slot receiver, although this scout indicates he no longer feels that way. As you can see, opinions vary about McCaffrey's potential at the next level heading into the season, which makes him one of the most fascinating prospects to track this year.

* * *

The scoop: "Ideal change-of-pace back. Going to test really well. Tough, but (has) some short-yardage limitations. (He'll be a) Devonta Freeman type in the NFL." -- AFC scout

The skinny: Our Daniel Jeremiah has used the same comp for McCaffrey. An NFL team will have to be creative with how it uses him whenever he enters the league. His versatility as a rusher-receiver-returner is a huge asset.

* * *

The scoop: "Everybody wants to cut him short. You hear comparisons to guys like Danny Woodhead. I think that does him an injustice -- his athleticism is on par with other top backs. I see more of a Gio Bernard. He doesn't have exceptional power, but he can be a three-down back, and it will help him that he's coming out of a pro-style system." -- NFC West scout

The skinny: The aforementioned pro-style system should help NFL scouts project McCaffrey's potential as an NFL player more easily than a back in a spread scheme, which often relies heavily on stretch plays and draws. He has the all-around game to play on every down, but pass protection is one area where he needs to improve.

* * *

The scoop: "Not quite sure if he can be a workhorse at the next level." -- AFC scout

The skinny: McCaffrey has been successful behind a big offensive line that consistently gets him to the second level, but here's another scout who questions whether he can handle a "grind-it-out" approach as a pro. An NFL team could allow him to play like Reggie Bush or Darren Sproles -- a complementary back that makes plays as a runner-receiver out of the backfield.

Follow College Football 24/7 on Twitter @NFL_CFB.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Scouting Bryce Young: Alabama quarterback similar to a young Drew Brees

Alabama's Bryce Young took the college football world by storm in 2021, but what are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Crimson Tide quarterback after studying his game tape.

news

Scouting Jalen Carter: Georgia defensive lineman's disruptive skill set reminiscent of Quinnen Williams

Georgia just had five defensive players taken in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, but is the best NFL prospect of all still in Athens? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on Bulldogs DL Jalen Carter, with a pro comp to a former top-three pick.

news

Scouting C.J. Stroud: Ohio State prospect could be on trajectory similar to Mac Jones

There is big-time buzz about Ohio State's C.J. Stroud after his sensational first season as the Buckeyes' starter. So, what's the book on the quarterback heading into the 2022 college football season? Daniel Jeremiah reveals his initial scouting report.

news

Scouting Will Anderson Jr.: Alabama prospect reminiscent of Von Miller

The excitement about Alabama's Will Anderson Jr. is sky-high coming off his sensational 2021 campaign. What's the book on the edge rusher heading into the '22 college football season? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report.

news

Scouting Will Levis: Kentucky prospect could develop into a Dak Prescott type of quarterback

As we head toward the 2022 college football season, the Will Levis hype train is picking up steam. So, what's the book on the Kentucky quarterback? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report, supplying a striking NFL comparison in the process.

news

Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux tackles misinformation, reading mock drafts, being draft's best dressed

University of Oregon pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux has had his priorities as they relate to football questioned mightily during the pre-draft process, but the Ducks standout tells NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe it's a lot of misinformation he's ready to prove wrong beginning once he hears his name called in Thursday's first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

UCLA TE Greg Dulcich on much ado about hairdo: 'I roll out of bed and look like this'

With curled, shoulder-length locks, UCLA tight end Greg Dulcich's hairdo has drawn as much acclaim as his rise on draft boards since the conclusion of his 2021 season with the Bruins.

news

Geremy Hickbottom, Team Gaither defeat Team Robinson in first-ever HBCU Legacy Bowl

Tennessee State quarterback Geremy Hickbottom was named Offensive Most Valuable Player as he helped Team Gaither to a resounding 22-6 win over Team Robinson at Yulman Stadium in New Orleans.

news

2022 NFL Draft: Five takeaways from NFLPA Collegiate Bowl practice

Practices for Saturday's NFLPA Collegiate Bowl are in full swing, giving prospects a chance to make an impression on NFL coaches and scouts ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft. Here are five takeaways from Wednesday's action at the Rose Bowl.

news

Georgia beats Alabama, 33-18, for first NCAA title since 1980 season

Former walk-on quarterback Stetson Bennett and an opportunistic Georgia defense led the Bulldogs to their first national championship since 1980 on Monday night, toppling defending champ Alabama, 33-18, in the College Football Playoff National Championship in Indianapolis.

news

NFL announces prospects to attend 2022 HBCU combine

Today, the NFL in partnership with the Senior Bowl, announced the names of players that will attend the 2022 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) Combine presented by Microsoft Surface, which will be held Friday, Jan. 28 - Saturday, Jan. 29, at the University of South Alabama Jaguar Training Center in Mobile, Alabama.

news

Georgia, Alabama advance to 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship Game

The rematch is on. After routing their respective semifinal opponents, the No. 1 seed Alabama Crimson Tide (13-1) and No. 3 seed Georgia Bulldogs (13-1) will play for the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday, Jan. 10, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE