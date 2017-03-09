Sources Tell Us: Scout scoffs at Leonard Fournette criticism

The skinny: On a completely related note, I asked my father, who is an offensive line coach for the Arizona Cardinals, if a particular guard's slow 40 time concerned him and his exact quote was: "Yes. No way to use him on deep routes now." The point is that perspective is necessary. While some teams could look at Fournette's NFL Scouting Combine vertical-leap results (just two RBs in the last four combines posted worse vertical jumps) as a sign of excessive hip tightness, others might see it as completely irrelevant. I worry less about his vertical and more about his issues changing direction in the combine drills. I know he's big and explosive, but he must play in a downhill scheme.