Sources Tell Us: Scout questions Notre Dame DL prospect's fit

Johnson hasn't seen the field well and struggled badly on throws of more than 10 yards in his first two games, including an overtime win over FCS Jacksonville State. So far in 2015, Johnson is 3 of 11 with four interceptions and one touchdown on throws between 11-20 yards and he's 2 of 7 (both touchdowns) on throws of 21-plus yards. It's early, but Johnson must take care of the ball and start finding his mark in the intermediate game for Auburn to survive in the SEC West.