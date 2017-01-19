Sources Tell Us: Scout laments Watson's Senior Bowl decision

The scoop: "His game against Texas A&M is as good as anything (Florida State RB) Dalvin Cook did all year and that's not a knock on Cook at all. But here is the problem. He (left) Alabama and he never established himself as the man at Tennessee. Why is that? That's what we have to figure out. Can he stay healthy and is he mature enough to handle what comes with being in the league? The tape speaks for itself, but these other questions are what you have to answer." -- AFC director of college scouting on Tennessee RB Alvin Kamara