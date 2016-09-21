Sources Tell Us: Scout compares Reuben Foster to Luke Kuechly

Published: Sep 21, 2016 at 03:14 AM
Lance_Zierlein_1400x1000
Lance Zierlein

Draft Analyst

NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein is constantly talking to NFL and college sources about players in the college game. In this space each week, Zierlein will share some of what NFL folks are discussing in their circles.

Sources Tell Us: Sept. 7 | Sept. 14

The scoop: "I think Reuben Foster is going to get drafted way earlier than people expect. (Luke) Kuechly got drafted early and I think Foster has the same (expletive) to him." -- NFC scout on the Alabama LB

The skinny: For the record, Kuechly was drafted ninth overall in the 2012 draft and has been the best middle linebacker in the game ever since. What this scout means is that Foster plays with the same nastiness as Kuechly, which is a high compliment to pay the Alabama linebacker. Foster is known as an angry hitter with bad intentions. What doesn't get enough attention is his speed to go sideline to sideline in order to chase down plays. Foster's style fits any scheme and he has the ability to stay on the field on third downs. Add up his size (6-foot-1, 240 pounds, per school measurements), speed and ability, and you have the makings of a first-round inside linebacker with star potential.

* * *

The scoop: "This was my first time seeing Chad Kelly in person. For supposedly having such a strong arm, he sure did have his share of underthrows." -- NFC scout on the Ole Miss QB's performance vs. Alabama

The skinny: Kelly has the ability to put plenty of zip on most of his short to intermediate throws, but was plagued by some deep-ball shots that came up a little short against Alabama. While there are different ways to view and evaluate arm strength, my guess is that this scout will see enough arm when he gets in-depth with tape study of Kelly. With that said, Kelly has to do a better job of giving his receivers a chance to run under the deep balls rather than coming back and fighting for 50-50 balls down the field.

* * *

The scoop: "That offensive line at Tennessee is a mess. I think (Jalen) Hurd is really talented but he's going to have to get his own yards because they aren't going to open enough holes for him. I always feel like running backs who have it too easy struggle when they make it into the league, but Hurd won't have it too easy at all." -- AFC scout

The skinny: When it comes to creating yardage through tackle breaking and physicality, Hurd is your guy. At 6-4, 240 pounds, Hurd has the freakish size to batter opposing tacklers, but he also has top-end speed to run away from people when he has a runway. So far, the Vols are off to a less-than-impressive start and their offensive line's shoddy play isn't helping. Hurd has a similar running style to 2015 Heisman Trophy winner Derrick Henry, even though Hurd's numbers might not be as representative of that comparison this year.

Follow Lance Zierlein on Twitter @LanceZierlein.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

LSU's Jayden Daniels wins 2023 Heisman Trophy

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels won the 2023 Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, earning college football's most vaunted individual award in his brilliant season for the Tigers.
news

LSU QB Daniels, Oregon QB Nix, Washington QB Penix Jr., Ohio St. WR Harrison Jr. announced as Heisman finalists 

SU's Jayden Daniels, Oregon's Bo Nix, Washington's Michael Penix Jr., transfer quarterbacks who have all played at least five college seasons, and Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison were announced as the Heisman Trophy finalists on Monday night.
news

Georgia TE Brock Bowers to undergo ankle surgery; timeline for return unclear

Georgia All-America tight end Brock Bowers, considered one of the top prospects in college football, will undergo surgery to fix the high-ankle injury he suffered on Saturday in the Bulldogs' win over Vanderbilt and is expected to miss some time.
news

Scouting Drake Maye: North Carolina quarterback similar to Carson Palmer

North Carolina's Drake Maye flourished in his first season as a starter, earning ACC Player of the Year honors. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the quarterback.
news

Scouting Brock Bowers: Georgia tight end similar to 49ers Pro Bowler George Kittle

Brock Bowers has played a crucial part in Georgia's back-to-back national championships, scoring 24 touchdowns in two college seasons. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Bulldogs tight end.
news

Scouting Marvin Harrison Jr.: Ohio State wide receiver similar to A.J. Green

Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. took the college football world by storm last season. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Buckeyes wide receiver.
news

Scouting Caleb Williams: USC quarterback similar in style, skill set to Bills' Josh Allen

USC's Caleb Williams scorched defenses last season on his way to winning the Heisman Trophy. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the quarterback.
news

Scouting Jared Verse: Florida State edge rusher similar to four-time Pro Bowler

Florida State's Jared Verse emerged as one of college football's top talents last season, but what are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the edge rusher.
news

Georgia dominates TCU to win second consecutive College Football Playoff National Championship

Georgia secured its second straight national championship on Monday night, overwhelming TCU in a 65-7 blowout.
news

Jim Harbaugh says he expects to coach Michigan in 2023 amid NFL speculation

University of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, who has drawn the eye of a few NFL franchises, said he expects to coach the Wolverines in 2023. "While no one knows what the future holds," Harbaugh said in a statement released on Twitter on Thursday, "I expect that I will be enthusiastically coaching Michigan in 2023."
news

Pro Football Hall of Famer, Ravens great Ed Reed hired as Bethune-Cookman head coach

Bethune-Cookman University has agreed in principle for Ed Reed to become the school's new head football coach, the university announced on Tuesday. 
news

Drew Brees joins Purdue coaching staff as interim assistant ahead of Citrus Bowl

Drew Brees' next step in his post-playing career will put him back on a field. Brees is joining the Purdue coaching staff as an assistant for the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl, the school announced Thursday.