Sources Tell Us: Scout compares Reuben Foster to Luke Kuechly

The skinny: For the record, Kuechly was drafted ninth overall in the 2012 draft and has been the best middle linebacker in the game ever since. What this scout means is that Foster plays with the same nastiness as Kuechly, which is a high compliment to pay the Alabama linebacker. Foster is known as an angry hitter with bad intentions. What doesn't get enough attention is his speed to go sideline to sideline in order to chase down plays. Foster's style fits any scheme and he has the ability to stay on the field on third downs. Add up his size (6-foot-1, 240 pounds, per school measurements), speed and ability, and you have the makings of a first-round inside linebacker with star potential.