Sources Tell Us: Dalvin Cook could slide to Round 2 of NFL draft

The skinny: This is a really interesting sentiment and it feels applicable in the case of Dak Prescott and his ability to succeed in 2016 despite some uneven tape. Tape study can reveal what a player can and can't do, but, obviously, college competition is inferior to what each quarterback will face on the NFL level. Some of those strengths can fade and the weaknesses can be accentuated when facing NFL talent and speed. On the other hand, leadership is a quality that some quarterbacks are born with and it is usually transferable from college to the pros. While leadership can't help a quarterback read a defense, it can galvanize teammates to play their best.