Sophomore WR Mekale McKay granted release from Arkansas

Arkansas wide receiver Mekale McKay is transferring out, Razorbacks coach Bret Bielema confirmed Saturday, according to the Associated Press. Bielema said he knew what school McKay planned to attend, but would not indentify it.
McKay was among the more promising freshmen in the Southeastern Conference last season, catching 21 passes for 317 yards. His size (6-foot-6, 195 pounds) made him a difficult matchup, but Bielema said last week that McKay had expressed concern about whether he would fit well into the Razorbacks' new offense.
McKay committed to the pass-first offense operated by former coach Bobby Petrino and interim coach John L. Smith. Bielema, however, has brought in his power rushing attack from Wisconsin. Look for McKay to hook on with a program operating a spread attack where he can be used as an outside threat, as he had expected to be utilized at Arkansas.