Sony Michel relieves Todd Gurley for big day vs. Troy

Todd Gurley's Heisman Trophy campaign didn't exactly take a step forward Saturday in Georgia's 66-0 trouncing of Troy, but the Bulldogs' depth at running back took more than a few. Freshman Sony Michel provided a glimpse of what is to come in the Georgia backfield if Gurley, as expected, turns pro at the end of the season.
Michel ran for 155 yards and three touchdowns on just 10 carries to lead all rushers and provide Gurley with something of a low-impact week on a schedule that will only get tougher. Gurley was done for the day after just six carries and 73 yards against a completely overmatched Trojans defense. Michel had touchdown runs of 6, 8 and 18 yards, all in the first half.
As a team, Georgia averaged 9.4 yards per rush (39 for 367) and led an unsurmountable 45-0 at the half.
Despite the presence of Gurley and a quality backup in Keith Marshall, Georgia coach Mark Richt was able to sway Michel to sign with the Bulldogs in February as a five-star recruit. With 25 touches (20 carries, five receptions) already this season, he's played like it thus far.