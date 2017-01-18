Sons of Bryan Cox, Ken Griffey Jr. competing at Shrine Game

"I think some of the clubs do consider (family pedigree). The DNA doesn't lie. That's something scouts and coaches talk about," said NFL Network draft expert Mike Mayock. "You're not going to get carried away with it, but if a guy was a successful player in this league, his son's probably got something athletically and was probably brought up a certain way. I think it does help. (Monday), I heard a lot of comments about Bryan Cox. Because of his injuries this year, people are interested to see how he does this week. His father was a heck of a player and they're interested in seeing him."