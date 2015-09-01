Son of Lincoln Kennedy: I want to be draft's No. 1 overall pick

That's a lofty goal, one that would put Banner ahead of even his dad's place in the 1993 NFL Draft -- he's the son of former Atlanta Falcons first-round pick Lincoln Kennedy, who was chosen No. 9 overall. His college goals -- All-American status and a national title -- could prove to be far more attainable. Banner is ranked as the No. 5 CFB offensive tackle to watch by NFL Media analyst Lance Zierlein, and he's primed for a big season on a team with Heisman Trophy candidate Cody Kessler at quarterback. There's a strong chance that a College Football Playoff bid would follow a Pac-12 title.