Son of Lincoln Kennedy: I want to be draft's No. 1 overall pick

Zach Banner is clearly thinking about the NFL draft, but not necessarily the 2016 draft.
USC's junior offensive tackle wants to be the draft's first overall pick, whether that means entering the draft in 2016, or 2017.
"I want to be an All-American here," he said, according to The Los Angeles Times. "I want to win a national championship. ... I don't want to be a second- to sixth-round pick," he said. "I don't even want to be a first round. I want to be the No. 1 overall pick."
That's a lofty goal, one that would put Banner ahead of even his dad's place in the 1993 NFL Draft -- he's the son of former Atlanta Falcons first-round pick Lincoln Kennedy, who was chosen No. 9 overall. His college goals -- All-American status and a national title -- could prove to be far more attainable. Banner is ranked as the No. 5 CFB offensive tackle to watch by NFL Media analyst Lance Zierlein, and he's primed for a big season on a team with Heisman Trophy candidate Cody Kessler at quarterback. There's a strong chance that a College Football Playoff bid would follow a Pac-12 title.
At 6-foot-9 and 360 pounds, Banner ranked atop CFB 24/7's look at college football's biggest players. The Trojans' right tackle is a key member of one of college football's biggest and most talented offensive lines.