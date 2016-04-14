Social media reacts to Rams' trade for No. 1 overall pick

The Titans' blockbuster trade with the Rams Thursday morning sent shock waves through the NFL and throughout social media. Here's some of the reaction from current, former and future NFL players, as well as NFL Media analysts:
Alabama, Ohio State tie for most players selected with 10; SEC has 65 picks
Alabama and Ohio State tied for the most players from one school selected in the 2021 NFL Draft with 10 each, while the SEC -- as usual -- led all conferences with 65 selections.
Southern University interested in HOFer Marshall Faulk becoming head coach
Marshall Faulk and Southern University have mutual interest in the Hall of Fame running back becoming the Jaguars' next head coach, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday evening.
Titans great Eddie George hired as Tennessee State head coach
One of Tennessee's greatest football players is turning to coaching one of the state's storied football programs. Eddie George is set to be hired as the head coach of Tennessee State.
North Dakota St. QB Trey Lance set for second pro day
North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance, predicted to go in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, will take part in a second pro day on April 19.
OT Liam Eichenberg among three Notre Dame players to miss medical evaluations due to positive COVID-19 tests
Notre Dame tackle Liam Eichenberg, defensive end Ade Ogundeji and offensive lineman Aaron Banks tested positive for COVID-19 and remain away from the medical evaluation proceedings in Indianapolis, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday.
Justin Fields set to throw at Ohio State's second pro day; 49ers expected to attend
Ohio State QB Justin Fields is getting another chance to impress NFL teams, and an important potential suitor will be in attendance this time around.
Top 2021 TE prospect Kyle Pitts: 'I feel like I'll be the best to ever do it'
Kyle Pitts is what one could call the next step in the rapid evolution of the modern tight end. Following his impressive pro day on Wednesday, Pitts made a bold declaration indicative of his confidence level.
Alabama RB Najee Harris to participate in position drills, run routes at pro day
Alabama RB Najee Harris will work out for scouts at the university's second pro day on Tuesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed of the plan.
Virginia Tech CB Caleb Farley will miss pro day due to back procedure
Virginia Tech cornerback Caleb Farley will have a microdiscectomy on Tuesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per Farley's agent Drew Rosenhaus. Noted back specialist Robert Watkins will perform the procedure, and Farley will not participate in his pro day on Friday, per Rapoport.
Heisman winner DeVonta Smith reveals he weighs 170 pounds, won't participate in Alabama pro day
Alabama receiver DeVonta Smith answered one of the biggest scouting questions surrounding Alabama's pro day, scheduled for Tuesday, without even stepping on the field.
Les Miles out as Kansas head coach following sexual misconduct allegations
Les Miles is out as Kansas' head coach just days after he was placed on administrative leave amid sexual misconduct allegations from his tenure at LSU.
Former Jaguars HC Doug Marrone joining Alabama staff as OL coach
Less than a month after Doug Marrone's tenure in Jacksonville ended with the conclusion of another disheartening season, the coach has found a new job. Marrone is joining the Alabama football staff as its offensive line coach, the school announced Monday.