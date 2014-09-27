Snoop Dogg wants his son, Cordell Broadus, to pick USC

Cordell Broadus, a wide receiver at powerhouse Las Vegas Bishop Gorman High, is one of the nation's top dozen high school wide receivers. He also is the son of rap artist Snoop Dogg, and his dad would like to see Cordell end up at USC.
Cordell Broadus (6-foot-2, 195 pounds) -- a national top-125 player overall -- has offers from, among others, UCLA, California, Notre Dame and Baylor as well as USC. USC offered him before his junior season in high school.
He attended high school in the L.A. area until he transferred to Bishop Gorman -- one of the nation's best programs -- in January.
While Broadus lacks elite speed, he is fast enough and possesses good hands and excellent route-running skills. He and his Bishop Gorman teammates beat Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco 34-31 on Friday night in a matchup of two of the nation's best high school teams. St. John Bosco quarterback Josh Rosen, considered the nation's No. 1 recruit at that position, has committed to UCLA. Bishop Gorman sophomore quarterback Tate Martell recently received a USC offer.
Snoop Dogg (or, if you prefer, Snoop Lion) is a longtime Trojans fan. While he has expressed an affinity for UCLA coach Jim Mora, he always has remained a USC backer.
Mike Huguenin can be reached at mike.huguenin@nfl.com. You also can follow him on Twitter @MikeHuguenin.