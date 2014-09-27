Snoop Dogg wants his son, Cordell Broadus, to pick USC

While Broadus lacks elite speed, he is fast enough and possesses good hands and excellent route-running skills. He and his Bishop Gorman teammates beat Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco 34-31 on Friday night in a matchup of two of the nation's best high school teams. St. John Bosco quarterback Josh Rosen, considered the nation's No. 1 recruit at that position, has committed to UCLA. Bishop Gorman sophomore quarterback Tate Martell recently received a USC offer.