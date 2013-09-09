Snafu keeps LSU's Beckham ranked No.2 in all-purpose yards

Odell Beckham, Jr. helped beat Alabama-Birmingham in so many different ways, the NCAA had to create a new statistical category to give him his due. The junior wide receiver had 331 all-purpose yards against the Blazers, including a 100-yard return for a touchdown off a missed field goal.
But after the game, official NCAA statistics had Beckham with just 231 all-purpose yards, because the NCAA's system for compiling stats had no way to reflect a missed field-goal return, according to thenewsstar.com. Coupled with his 272 all-purpose yards a week earlier against TCU, Beckham should have been the national leader in that category. But instead, the NCAA's official stats page showed Alabama's Christion Jones as the national leader with 256 per game, because there was nowhere to put Beckham's 100-yard return.
The problem was corrected early Monday morning, when the NCAA added a category for "miscellaneous" yardage. Beckham now shows up with an average of 302 all-purpose yards per game.
Only two Tigers, Kevin Faulk and Josh Reed -- who both went onto the NFL -- ever had more all-purpose yards in a single game than Beckham posted against UAB. At least, officially.
As NCAA embarrassements go, this one hardly ranks on the list. But, at least, the correction was made in short order.