Snafu keeps LSU's Beckham ranked No.2 in all-purpose yards

But after the game, official NCAA statistics had Beckham with just 231 all-purpose yards, because the NCAA's system for compiling stats had no way to reflect a missed field-goal return, according to thenewsstar.com. Coupled with his 272 all-purpose yards a week earlier against TCU, Beckham should have been the national leader in that category. But instead, the NCAA's official stats page showed Alabama's Christion Jones as the national leader with 256 per game, because there was nowhere to put Beckham's 100-yard return.