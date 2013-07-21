SMU 2013 season preview

QB Garrett Gilbert: Nothing Gilbert (6-4, 223) has done to date in his college career -- which began at Texas -- would lead anyone to think he has an NFL shot. But Gilbert does have the needed physical tools, and the arrival of Hal Mumme as SMU's quarterbacks coach could have a positive impact on Gilbert's future. SMU expects to add a few more vertical passes to the offense, which fits nicely with Gilbert's skill set. He threw 15 TD passes and also 15 picks last season. But 10 of those interceptions came in the first five games, and he tossed only two picks in the final six games.