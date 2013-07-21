SMU 2013 season preview

Published: Jul 21, 2013 at 07:02 AM
Jones-Gilbert-TOS-130711.jpg

Overview

Coach June Jones has turned around SMU's football fortunes since being hired after the 2007 season. He has guided the Mustangs to four consecutive bowls, the longest such streak in school history. SMU has had eight players drafted during Jones' tenure -- the school had only two selections in the preceding eight drafts.

The Mustangs are not loaded with prospects this season, but they do have a handful of guys who could become draftable depending upon what they do on the field this fall. SMU has joined the American Athletic Conference after eight seasons in Conference USA. Line play is a concern on both sides of the ball. If the Mustangs get to their fifth bowl in a row, Jones will have done his best coaching job during his SMU tenure.

Take a look at the top 10 players from SMU to play in the NFL.

Top senior prospects

CB Kenneth Acker: Acker (6-foot-0, 195 pounds) has started 26 consecutive games for the Mustangs, and had three picks and 12 pass breakups last season. He doesn't have great speed, but he is quick, elusive and seems likely to see time as a wide receiver this fall. He has good size, but SMU's scheme doesn't call for much press coverage, so he hasn't shown that much physical play. Acker is from Portland, Ore., and attended the same high school (Grant) as his coach, June Jones.

SS Jay Scott: Scott (6-1, 210) was a full-time starter for the first time last fall and responded with a solid season that included 76 tackles, an interception and 10 pass breakups. Scott has good size and has been a physical presence against the run. However, his coverage ability is the question.

WR Jeremy Johnson: Johnson (6-0, 179) should be one of the leading receivers in the AAC this fall. He was a first-time starter last season and had a team-leading 67 receptions for 679 yards and three TDs. Johnson has good speed, but he hasn't shown he can be a deep threat. He has been more of a possession receiver, thanks to his route-running ability. He needs to get stronger and show he can get deep and/or run away from people.

QB Garrett Gilbert: Nothing Gilbert (6-4, 223) has done to date in his college career -- which began at Texas -- would lead anyone to think he has an NFL shot. But Gilbert does have the needed physical tools, and the arrival of Hal Mumme as SMU's quarterbacks coach could have a positive impact on Gilbert's future. SMU expects to add a few more vertical passes to the offense, which fits nicely with Gilbert's skill set. He threw 15 TD passes and also 15 picks last season. But 10 of those interceptions came in the first five games, and he tossed only two picks in the final six games.

Top underclassmen

RB Traylon Shead: He was a highly touted recruit in 2010 out of tiny Cayuga (Texas) High, where he set a state high school record for career touchdowns (141) and was second all time in rushing yards (10,291). He signed with Texas in February of 2010, redshirted that fall, then played sparingly in 2011. He transferred to Navarro College last season, then signed with SMU and went through spring drills this year. He's a big guy (6-2, 230) with good (though not great) speed who will get ample opportunities this season to live up to his high school hype.

C Taylor Lasecki: He started all 13 games as a redshirt freshman last season. Lasecki (6-3, 296) is one of only two returning starters on the line. He's a strong guy who gets some movement in run-blocking, but his pass protection needs improvement.

Three must-see games of 2013

Aug. 30 vs. Texas Tech: Acker and Scott get to show off immediately. The Red Raiders should throw the ball all over the place, putting a ton of pressure on SMU's secondary. Tech's secondary has been rebuilt, which could mean big games for Gilbert and Johnson.

Sept. 21 at Texas A&M: How will SMU's defense, specifically the secondary, hold up against Johnny Manziel and A&M's prolific passing attack? Texas A&M's defensive front is a concern, so this will be a game in which Shead could make an impact -- assuming Lasecki and the offensive line can open some holes.

Nov. 29 at Houston: This is another game in which SMU's secondary will be in the spotlight. Acker vs. Houston WR Deontay Greenberry should be fun to watch.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Georgia TE Brock Bowers to undergo ankle surgery; timeline for return unclear

Georgia All-America tight end Brock Bowers, considered one of the top prospects in college football, will undergo surgery to fix the high-ankle injury he suffered on Saturday in the Bulldogs' win over Vanderbilt and is expected to miss some time.
news

Scouting Drake Maye: North Carolina quarterback similar to Carson Palmer

North Carolina's Drake Maye flourished in his first season as a starter, earning ACC Player of the Year honors. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the quarterback.
news

Scouting Brock Bowers: Georgia tight end similar to 49ers Pro Bowler George Kittle

Brock Bowers has played a crucial part in Georgia's back-to-back national championships, scoring 24 touchdowns in two college seasons. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Bulldogs tight end.
news

Scouting Marvin Harrison Jr.: Ohio State wide receiver similar to A.J. Green

Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. took the college football world by storm last season. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Buckeyes wide receiver.
news

Scouting Caleb Williams: USC quarterback similar in style, skill set to Bills' Josh Allen

USC's Caleb Williams scorched defenses last season on his way to winning the Heisman Trophy. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the quarterback.
news

Scouting Jared Verse: Florida State edge rusher similar to four-time Pro Bowler

Florida State's Jared Verse emerged as one of college football's top talents last season, but what are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the edge rusher.
news

Georgia dominates TCU to win second consecutive College Football Playoff National Championship

Georgia secured its second straight national championship on Monday night, overwhelming TCU in a 65-7 blowout.
news

Jim Harbaugh says he expects to coach Michigan in 2023 amid NFL speculation

University of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, who has drawn the eye of a few NFL franchises, said he expects to coach the Wolverines in 2023. "While no one knows what the future holds," Harbaugh said in a statement released on Twitter on Thursday, "I expect that I will be enthusiastically coaching Michigan in 2023."
news

Pro Football Hall of Famer, Ravens great Ed Reed hired as Bethune-Cookman head coach

Bethune-Cookman University has agreed in principle for Ed Reed to become the school's new head football coach, the university announced on Tuesday. 
news

Drew Brees joins Purdue coaching staff as interim assistant ahead of Citrus Bowl

Drew Brees' next step in his post-playing career will put him back on a field. Brees is joining the Purdue coaching staff as an assistant for the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl, the school announced Thursday.
news

USC QB Caleb Williams wins 2022 Heisman Trophy

USC's Caleb Williams was awarded the 2022 Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, adding an exclamation point to his electrifying first season with the Trojans.
news

David Shaw steps down after 12 seasons as Stanford head coach

Stanford head coach David Shaw is stepping down after 12 seasons at the helm of the Cardinal program. Shaw announced the news after the team closed out the season with a 36-25 loss to BYU on Saturday night, telling reporters he made the decision within the past week.