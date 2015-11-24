Small-school prospects that can make Thomas Rawls-like impact

Darion Griswold, TE, Arkansas State: It's difficult for receivers and tight ends to make a significant impact as a rookie. However, guys like Larry Donnell (Giants) and Crockett Gillmore (Ravens) became major contributors early in their careers. I expect that some NFL coach will find a way to get Griswold on the field right away. At 6-foot-5 and 255 pounds, he should do enough as a blocker to earn playing time. He can be a solid option in the red zone, too. If Griswold's new team can't utilize him in 2016, then maybe fellow tight end prospects Tyler Higbee (Western Kentucky) and Bryce Williams (East Carolina) will benefit from a good situation.