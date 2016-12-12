Sizing up NFL draft order: Two-team race for No. 1 pick

Record: 0-13

Remaining opponents:Buffalo Bills, San Diego Chargers, Pittsburgh Steelers.

The skinny: Cleveland's grip on the No. 1 overall pick tightened with its loss 23-10 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. The San Francisco 49ers (1-12) are a game behind the Browns for the top pick and can't get higher than the No. 2 pick without a Browns win. However, the gap between Cleveland's strength-of-schedule rating (.569) and San Francisco's (.497) widened quite a bit over the weekend. With just three weeks to go, it's likely that the 49ers will finish with the lower rating, which would knock the Browns into the No. 2 pick if the two clubs finish with identical records (the team with the lower SOS picks first if there's a tied record). The Browns can't clinch the No. 1 pick next week, even if they lose and the 49ers win, because San Francisco has the edge in SOS. Cleveland's offense is showing no signs of helping this team crack the win column. Robert Griffin III's return from injured reserve Sunday provided no spark, and the Browns have averaged fewer than 10 points per game over the last five weeks.