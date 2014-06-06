Sizing up contenders for college football's top 'Triple Crowns'

The Triple Crown: Rushing yards, rushing yards per game, rushing touchdowns

The skinny: If you look back at these categories from a season ago you would notice that a lot of the players near the top are now embarking on an NFL career. That means it's a wide-open race to see who is the top running back in the country, but there are a ton of contenders for the crown in 2014. Navy's Keenan Reynolds, a quarterback, is the triggerman for the Midshipmen's triple option, so he could make a run at the feat after rushing for 1,346 yards and 31 touchdowns as a sophomore.

The contenders: Reynolds, Melvin Gordon (Wisconsin), Ameer Abdullah (Nebraska), Jay Ajayi (Boise State) and Byron Marshall (Oregon).