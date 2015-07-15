Six things we learned Wednesday at SEC Media Days

4. Lightning strikes. Alabama coach Nick Saban's SEC Media Days remarks are routinely parsed into multiple meanings, depending on who is doing the listening, and Wednesday was no different. The coach said he would like to see feedback from the NFL Draft Advisory Board withheld until after the bowl season so that underclassmen aren't affected by it as they prepare for what could be their final college game. For some, that was excuse-making for Alabama's College Football Playoff loss to Ohio State. Without naming names, Saban was clear that draft feedback had a detrimental mental effect on at least one of six Alabama players who applied for it. However, he never blamed the loss on the issue.