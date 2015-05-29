Six things we learned from the annual SEC meetings

Published: May 29, 2015 at 08:00 AM
Headshot_Author_Chase_Goodbread_1400x1000
Chase Goodbread

Six things we learned from the annual SEC meetings in Destin, Fla., this week, where Mike Slive passed the baton to Greg Sankey as league commissioner:

1. Cashing in

NCAA student-athletes will finally be getting more compensation than a standard scholarship this fall, with the advent of "full cost of attendance" payments. In short, athletes will receive money to cover some of the general expenses related to college attendance that haven't been covered before. But now that it appears the payouts will vary widely from school to school, it's a hot-button issue with significant recruiting implications. Tennessee is expected to lead the league with an estimated payout of about $5,600 per athlete per year, while the estimate on rival Alabama is about half that.

Naturally, Nick Saban has concerns, and believes some schools have inflated their numbers. Bottom line, if a recruit can be swayed by a few extra hundred dollars a month, Tennessee and Auburn can now do it better than others.

2. Pack your camping gear

It looks like the SEC is coming to a camp near you.

League coaches have been lamenting the use of satellite camps by programs from other conferences (camps held off campus). Why? Because the SEC doesn't allow them to its own members, yet the Michigans and Penn States can organize camps in the southern states and use them as an effective recruiting tool. The league is going to try to push through national legislation banning satellite camps, but don't expect that to pass.

And when it doesn't, Slive said that next summer, SEC schools will join the fray, "fan out and have at it."

Here's the real rub: SEC coaches would just as soon have satellite camps banned because recruiting grounds in the south are so fertile, there is less of a need to recruit outside the region. A Big Ten or ACC school would get far more mileage out of a satellite camp in Atlanta or Miami, because most SEC schools can stock their rosters with talent without setting up a camp outpost in Ohio or Texas.

But believe this: If nothing has changed a year from now, SEC schools will start doing the satellite camp thing anyway. And they'll figure out a way to do it bigger and better, because that's the only way mousetraps are built in the SEC.

3. Costly celebrations

Remember when Ole Miss fans stormed the field after a home upset of Alabama last year and carried the goalpost all over campus? Now, the cover charge to get into a party like that is going way up. A first offense, until this year, was a $5,000 fine to the school. The revised fine will run schools $50,000, which is what the price had previously been for a third offense.

Security? Check.

4. Deflategate, trickled down

SEC coordinator of officials Steve Shaw, in the wake of the ball deflation controversy surrounding the New England Patriots, said officials will "be more cognizant" of maintaining properly inflated footballs. "If there's a concern either way -- whether through the officials or coaches -- we're going to take them all back in at halftime and test them and they'd better still be where they were," Shaw told reporters.

So there you have it -- the SEC penalty for a deflated ball will be ... well, just don't do it.

5. Cash is king

We knew this year's disbursement of the league's revenue shares would be another record-breaking, ridiculous sum -- we just didn't know how ridiculous. After all, the launch of the SEC Network, which debuted in nearly 100 million homes last August, was a game-changer. The SEC meetings end each year with the league's athletic directors picking up their checks -- this year the revenue haul reportedly amounted to about $30.1 million per school. The league's total? A cool $455 million.

6. Transfer restrictions

It appears the SEC is making a move to rid itself of troubled transfers. In a rule passed Friday, the league will no longer approve incoming transfers for student-athletes with discipline records that include "serious misconduct," which includes domestic violence, sexual assault and other sex-related offenses. Such offenses are a black eye for any league, but look even worse in transfer cases like Jonathan Taylor's.

*Follow Chase Goodbread on Twitter **@ChaseGoodbread.*

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Georgia dominates TCU to win second consecutive College Football Playoff National Championship

Georgia secured its second straight national championship on Monday night, overwhelming TCU in a 65-7 blowout.

news

Jim Harbaugh says he expects to coach Michigan in 2023 amid NFL speculation

University of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, who has drawn the eye of a few NFL franchises, said he expects to coach the Wolverines in 2023. "While no one knows what the future holds," Harbaugh said in a statement released on Twitter on Thursday, "I expect that I will be enthusiastically coaching Michigan in 2023."

news

Pro Football Hall of Famer, Ravens great Ed Reed hired as Bethune-Cookman head coach

Bethune-Cookman University has agreed in principle for Ed Reed to become the school's new head football coach, the university announced on Tuesday.

news

Drew Brees joins Purdue coaching staff as interim assistant ahead of Citrus Bowl

Drew Brees' next step in his post-playing career will put him back on a field. Brees is joining the Purdue coaching staff as an assistant for the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl, the school announced Thursday.

news

USC QB Caleb Williams wins 2022 Heisman Trophy

USC's Caleb Williams was awarded the 2022 Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, adding an exclamation point to his electrifying first season with the Trojans.

news

David Shaw steps down after 12 seasons as Stanford head coach

Stanford head coach David Shaw is stepping down after 12 seasons at the helm of the Cardinal program. Shaw announced the news after the team closed out the season with a 36-25 loss to BYU on Saturday night, telling reporters he made the decision within the past week.

news

Scouting Bryce Young: Alabama quarterback similar to a young Drew Brees

Alabama's Bryce Young took the college football world by storm in 2021, but what are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Crimson Tide quarterback after studying his game tape.

news

Scouting Jalen Carter: Georgia defensive lineman's disruptive skill set reminiscent of Quinnen Williams

Georgia just had five defensive players taken in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, but is the best NFL prospect of all still in Athens? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on Bulldogs DL Jalen Carter, with a pro comp to a former top-three pick.

news

Scouting C.J. Stroud: Ohio State prospect could be on trajectory similar to Mac Jones

There is big-time buzz about Ohio State's C.J. Stroud after his sensational first season as the Buckeyes' starter. So, what's the book on the quarterback heading into the 2022 college football season? Daniel Jeremiah reveals his initial scouting report.

news

Scouting Will Anderson Jr.: Alabama prospect reminiscent of Von Miller

The excitement about Alabama's Will Anderson Jr. is sky-high coming off his sensational 2021 campaign. What's the book on the edge rusher heading into the '22 college football season? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report.

news

Scouting Will Levis: Kentucky prospect could develop into a Dak Prescott type of quarterback

As we head toward the 2022 college football season, the Will Levis hype train is picking up steam. So, what's the book on the Kentucky quarterback? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report, supplying a striking NFL comparison in the process.

news

Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux tackles misinformation, reading mock drafts, being draft's best dressed

University of Oregon pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux has had his priorities as they relate to football questioned mightily during the pre-draft process, but the Ducks standout tells NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe it's a lot of misinformation he's ready to prove wrong beginning once he hears his name called in Thursday's first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More