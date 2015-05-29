Six things we learned from the annual SEC meetings

NCAA student-athletes will finally be getting more compensation than a standard scholarship this fall, with the advent of "full cost of attendance" payments. In short, athletes will receive money to cover some of the general expenses related to college attendance that haven't been covered before. But now that it appears the payouts will vary widely from school to school, it's a hot-button issue with significant recruiting implications. Tennessee is expected to lead the league with an estimated payout of about $5,600 per athlete per year, while the estimate on rival Alabama is about half that.