Six things we learned from 2015 Pac-12 Media Days

6. Status quo on Hatfield. Word on dismissed Utah cornerback Dominique Hatfield was that he might be returning to the team after charges of aggravated robbery and theft were dropped. And while his return remains a possibility, Utes coach Kyle Whittingham said that as of now, Hatfield is still off the team, according to the Deseret News. Hatfield was expected to be a starter this fall for the Utes, and his absence would be felt on the field in a league filled with strong quarterback play.