Six quarterback battles to watch in the Big Ten

Wisconsin: It's another three-man race, with junior college transfer Tanner McEvoy (6-6, 215), sixth-year senior Curt Phillips (6-3, 215) and sophomore Joel Stave (6-5, 227) the contenders. Wisconsin is going to remain a tailback-dominated offense, and new coach Gary Andersen prefers to have a quarterback who also can run. Stave started six times and Phillips five last season. Though he has had his right anterior cruciate ligament repaired three times, Phillips probably is the best runner -- he's a gritty guy who is spotty as a passer. Stave has a nice arm, but McEvoy probably is the best mix as a runner/passer. He began his career at South Carolina before transferring to Arizona Western Community College after his freshman season. McEvoy has three years of eligibility remaining.