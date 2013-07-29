Six quarterback battles to watch in the Big Ten

Published: Jul 29, 2013 at 03:47 AM
andrew-maxwell-130726-wide.jpg

Big Ten teams begin fall camp next week, and half of the league's 12 squads will be looking for a starting quarterback.

Illinois (senior Nathan Scheelhaase), Michigan (junior Devin Gardner), Minnesota (sophomore Philip Nelson), Nebraska (senior Taylor Martinez), Northwestern (senior Kain Colter, with a heavy dose of junior Trevor Siemian) and Ohio State (junior Braxton Miller) are set at the position. Here's a quick look at the league's other teams and their quarterback situations.

Indiana: It will be a three-way battle between junior Cameron Coffman (6-foot-2, 203 pounds), sophomore Tre Roberson (6-0, 200) and sophomore Nate Sudfeld (6-5, 234). Coffman is the steadiest, Roberson the most elusive and Sudfeld probably has the highest ceiling. Roberson began last season as the starter but broke his leg in the second game -- Coffman, a junior college transfer, started the rest of the way. "For our program to win, have the year we're capable of having, we need to be dynamic at quarterback," said Indiana coach Kevin Wilson. "We can't be average (at the position) and let the complementary pieces give us the victories."

Iowa: It's another three-way battle, this one between redshirt freshman C.J. Beathard (6-2, 195), sophomore Jake Rudock (6-3, 205) and junior Cody Sokol (6-2, 215). None has taken a snap in a college game -- Sokol redshirted last season after transferring from junior college. Rudock played at powerhouse Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas and had the strongest spring. He does everything relatively well but doesn't stand out in any category. Sokol threw for 3,807 yards and 43 TDs at Scottsdale (Ariz.) Community College in 2011. Beathard looks to be the No. 3 guy entering camp.

Michigan State: Senior Andrew Maxwell (6-3, 209) is the returning starter, but he was mediocre last season and must hold off sophomore Connor Cook (6-4, 215). Cook saw scant time last season, but did lead the game-winning drive at the end of the Buffalo Wild Wings Bowl. Coaches praised Maxwell during spring practice, but Cook outperformed him in the spring game. Still, this is Maxwell's job to lose.

Penn State: No quarterback on the roster has taken a college snap. The contenders are junior college transfer Tyler Ferguson (6-3, 213), who enrolled in January and went through spring practice, and highly touted true freshman Christian Hackenberg (6-3, 218), who just arrived on campus. Hackenberg has the bigger upside and the stronger arm. Ferguson was OK during spring ball, nothing more. The schedule isn't all that daunting early in the season, which will enable the new starter to ease into the job.

Purdue: Fifth-year senior Rob Henry (6-2, 200), whose injury-curtailed career has covered only 22 games, will vie with true freshman Danny Etling (6-3, 215), who enrolled early and went through spring drills. Henry used to be an excellent runner, but injuries have robbed him of some of his quickness. Etling has a nice arm and knows how to move around in the pocket -- he had a strong spring and could provide new coach Darrell Hazell with a nice building block for the future. Hazell wants to make a decision on the starter two weeks into camp.

Wisconsin: It's another three-man race, with junior college transfer Tanner McEvoy (6-6, 215), sixth-year senior Curt Phillips (6-3, 215) and sophomore Joel Stave (6-5, 227) the contenders. Wisconsin is going to remain a tailback-dominated offense, and new coach Gary Andersen prefers to have a quarterback who also can run. Stave started six times and Phillips five last season. Though he has had his right anterior cruciate ligament repaired three times, Phillips probably is the best runner -- he's a gritty guy who is spotty as a passer. Stave has a nice arm, but McEvoy probably is the best mix as a runner/passer. He began his career at South Carolina before transferring to Arizona Western Community College after his freshman season. McEvoy has three years of eligibility remaining.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Top NFL draft prospect Kayvon Thibodeaux suffers lower left leg injury in Oregon's win over Fresno State

Widely considered one of college football's top prospects, Oregon edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux exited in the first half of the Ducks' 31-24 season-opening win over Fresno State with a lower left leg injury.
news

With irresistible charm, Bobby Bowden transformed Florida State into an NFL factory

Known for graciousness, class and affability, Bobby Bowden transformed Florida State from downtrodden independent to perennial national title contender. Chase Goodbread explains how the legendary coach built an NFL factory in Tallahassee.
news

SEC unanimously votes to add Texas, Oklahoma to conference in seismic shift

The Southeastern Conference voted Thursday to add the University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma to the conference.
news

Texas, Oklahoma formally apply for SEC membership in 2025

The University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma, just a day after notifying the Big 12 that they do not intend to renew their grants of media rights beyond a current contract that runs through 2025, have now formally applied for SEC membership in 2025.
news

Texas, Oklahoma won't renew Big 12 media rights, setting up potential move to SEC

The University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma jointly announced Monday that they've notified the Big 12 Conference of their intention not to renew grants of media rights to the league following the current contract, which expires in 2025.
news

Alabama, Ohio State tie for most players selected with 10; SEC has 65 picks

Alabama and Ohio State tied for the most players from one school selected in the 2021 NFL Draft with 10 each, while the SEC -- as usual -- led all conferences with 65 selections. 
news

Southern University interested in HOFer Marshall Faulk becoming head coach

Marshall Faulk and Southern University have mutual interest in the Hall of Fame running back becoming the Jaguars' next head coach, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday evening.  
news

Titans great Eddie George hired as Tennessee State head coach

One of Tennessee's greatest football players is turning to coaching one of the state's storied football programs. Eddie George is set to be hired as the head coach of Tennessee State.
news

North Dakota St. QB Trey Lance set for second pro day

North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance, predicted to go in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, will take part in a second pro day on April 19. 
news

OT Liam Eichenberg among three Notre Dame players to miss medical evaluations due to positive COVID-19 tests

Notre Dame tackle Liam Eichenberg, defensive end Ade Ogundeji and offensive lineman Aaron Banks tested positive for COVID-19 and remain away from the medical evaluation proceedings in Indianapolis, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday.
news

Justin Fields set to throw at Ohio State's second pro day; 49ers expected to attend

Ohio State QB Justin Fields is getting another chance to impress NFL teams, and an important potential suitor will be in attendance this time around.
news

Top 2021 TE prospect Kyle Pitts: 'I feel like I'll be the best to ever do it'

Kyle Pitts is what one could call the next step in the rapid evolution of the modern tight end. Following his impressive pro day on Wednesday, Pitts made a bold declaration indicative of his confidence level.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW