Six prospects likely to slip in 2017 NFL Draft

Tim Williams, OLB, Alabama: This one has become unanimous with NFL teams I've spoken to. Williams has first-round talent, but won't hear his name called in the first round and might not hear it called until Round Three. Williams has failed drug tests, was arrested for carrying a pistol without a permit last September and scouts say he has a difficult time adjusting to complicated defensive schemes. He has talent, but there are too many things working against him not to fall.