Six pro days held last week featured notable prospects

There were 16 NFL teams present for Kennesaw State's pro day on March 17. The program just completed its first season of play, and it won six games. That is a credit to head coach Brian Bohannon, who also ran an off-the-charts, well-organized pro day, one of the better pro days people can remember going to. While the Owls didn't have any draft-worthy prospects this year, the program is an up-and-coming small-college power and will be a threat in the future.