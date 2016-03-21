Six pro days held last week featured notable prospects

Pittsburgh
Representatives from 28 NFL teams -- including Cincinnati Bengals wide receivers coach James Urban -- were on hand for Pittsburgh's pro day on March 16.
Wide receiver Tyler Boyd -- 6-foot-1 3/8, 196 pounds -- ran the 40-yard dash in 4.54 and 4.5 seconds, and then stood on the rest of his numbers from the NFL Scouting Combine. Boyd is an excellent wide receiver who runs really good routes. He also caught punts during the pro day, and he did a really good job of that, too.
Defensive back Lafayette Pitts -- 5-11, 190 -- ran the 40 in 4.44 and 4.47 seconds. He had a 33 1/2-inch vertical jump and 10-foot-2 broad jump. He did the 20-yard short shuttle in 4.27 seconds and the three-cone drill in 6.81 seconds. He also did 21 reps of 225 pounds on the bench press. Pitts worked out well, and is a priority free-agent pickup possibility for an NFL team following the draft.
Georgia Tech
Representatives from 25 NFL teams -- including Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn and members of his staff -- were present for Georgia Tech's pro day on Friday.
A total of nine players worked out indoors on FieldTurf.
Defensive tackle Adam Gotsis -- 6-4 1/2, 296 -- is still recovering from a left ACL injury and was unable to do anything other than the bench press, on which he did 23 reps. Gotsis has long arms (34 1/8 inches) and big hands (10 3/4 inches).
Cornerback D.J. White -- 5-10 3/4, 193 -- had a 34-inch vertical and then stood on the rest of his numbers from the combine. He had a good positional workout.
Fresno State
Representatives from 14 NFL teams -- including an offensive line coach from the San Francisco 49ers -- were on hand for Fresno State's pro day on March 17. The workout -- in which 13 players participated -- was held outdoors and run on grass.
Offensive lineman Alex Fifita -- 6-4, 316 -- had a tight right hamstring and ran the 40 just once, doing so in 5.31 seconds. He had a 26 1/2-inch vertical, did the short shuttle in 4.75 seconds and had 25 reps on the bench press. Despite the hamstring situation, Fifita had a really good positional workout. He is a priority free-agent pickup possibility.
Linebacker Kyrie Wilson -- 6-1 5/8, 228 -- ran the 40 in 4.57 and 4.62 seconds. He had a 40 1/2-inch vertical and 10-foot-2 broad jump. He did the short shuttle in 4.43 seconds and the three-cone drill in 6.99 seconds. He put the bar up 23 times on the bench press. Wilson had a very, very good workout.
Wake Forest
Representatives from 15 NFL teams were on hand for Wake Forest's pro day on March 14, when eight Demon Deacons and nine others from area small colleges worked out at the school's brand-new facility.
Punter Alex Kinal -- 6-4 1/8, 211 -- punted outdoors in the football stadium and did a good job. He is a priority free-agent pickup possibility or low-round draft pick.
Linebacker Brandon Chubb -- 6-0 1/8, 235 -- ran the 40 in 4.68 seconds on both attempts. He had a 33 1/2-inch vertical and 10-foot broad jump. He did the short shuttle in 4.22 seconds and the three-cone in 6.88 seconds. He performed 23 reps on the bench. Chubb is the cousin of Georgia running back Nick Chubb.
Duquesne
Representatives from 25 NFL teams -- including Cincinnati Bengals wide receivers coachJames Urban -- were on hand for Duquesne's pro day on March 16.
There were seven players from Duquesne, plus eight more from area small schools -- such as California University of Pennsylvania -- who worked out on a chilly day on a damp field.
Duquesne wide receiver Chris King -- 6-0 5/8, 202 -- ran the 40 in 4.51 and 4.58 seconds. He had a 37-inch vertical and 10-foot-7 broad jump. He did the short shuttle in 4.36 seconds and the three-cone drill in 7.15 seconds. He also had eight bench press reps. King was a very productive receiver for the Dukes in 2015, catching 81 passes for 1,136 yards and eight touchdowns.
California (Pa.) quarterback James Harris III -- 6-1 3/4, 219 -- ran the 40 in 4.85 and 4.89 seconds. He had a 30 1/2-inch vertical and 9-foot-2 broad jump. He did the short shuttle in 4.46 seconds and the three-cone in 7.27 seconds. Harris -- who has 9 3/8-inch hands -- did 11 reps on the bench press. He is a rookie free-agent possibility for an NFL team.
Oregon State
Representatives from 15 NFL teams were present for Oregon State's pro day on March 11, when nine players worked out for scouts.
Offensive guard Isaac Seumalo -- 6-4 1/8, 298 -- performed 19 reps on the bench and stood on the rest of his combine numbers. An offensive line coach from the Indianapolis Colts was present to work out Seumalo, who has a good pro-day workout.
Cornerback Larry Scott -- 5-11 1/4, 194 -- ran the 40 in 4.56 and 4.59 seconds. He had a 34-inch vertical and 10-foot broad jump. He did the short shuttle in 4.23 seconds and the three-cone drill in 7.09 seconds. He also had 18 lifts on the bench press. Scott is a rookie free-agent possibility for an NFL team following the draft.
Defensive tackle Kyle Peko -- 6-1, 298 -- ran the 40 in 5.08 and 5.17 seconds. He had a 32 1/2-inch vertical and 9-foot-8 broad jump. He did the short shuttle in 4.5 seconds and the three-cone drill in 7.2 seconds. He had 31 reps on the bench press. Peko is the cousin of the Cincinnati Bengals' Domata Peko.
Kennesaw State
There were 16 NFL teams present for Kennesaw State's pro day on March 17. The program just completed its first season of play, and it won six games. That is a credit to head coach Brian Bohannon, who also ran an off-the-charts, well-organized pro day, one of the better pro days people can remember going to. While the Owls didn't have any draft-worthy prospects this year, the program is an up-and-coming small-college power and will be a threat in the future.