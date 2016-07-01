Six players eligible for selection in 2016 NFL Supplemental Draft

Former Ole Miss CB Tee Shepard is among six players eligible for this year's NFL Supplemental Draft. The draft will be held on July 14, per NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport.
Shepard, who has a hearing impairment, left the Rebels in midseason last year and later alleged the Ole Miss coaching staff cut his playing time unfairly, using his impairment as the reason.
Other players eligible for the supplemental draft include Virginia Tech long snapper Eddie D'Antuono, Purdue DL Ra'Zahn Howard, Sam Houston State RB Jalen Overstreet, WR Rashaun Simonise of Calgary, Canada, and Concordia DE Cameron Walton.
Overstreet was among several Texas players dismissed by Charlie Strong two years ago as Strong began his first season as the Longhorns' coach. Overstreet transferred to Sam Houston State and rushed for 821 yards last season, but trouble with the law has put his football career in jeopardy. He has been indicted by a grand jury on a felony charge of credit or debit card abuse, for which a conviction could bring a jail term of up to two years. He was arrested in November on a misdemeanor marijuana possession charge and was charged in March with stealing an iPad from an apartment complex.
Purdue announced Howard's departure from the program in May. He played in 12 games last year, recording 23 tackles, including one sack.
Simonese had a big season for the University of Calgary last year with 65 catches for 1,306 yards and 11 touchdowns. D'Antuono was a three-year starter at long snapper for the Hokies.
Teams that select a player in the supplemental draft lose a draft choice in the corresponding round of the next year's NFL draft.
Last year, the Ramsselected Clemson OL Isaiah Battle in the fifth round of the supplemental draft, and Battle was the only player chosen. He was the first player selected in the supplemental draft since 2012, when the Browns used a second-round pick on Josh Gordon.