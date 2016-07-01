Six players eligible for selection in 2016 NFL Supplemental Draft

Overstreet was among several Texas players dismissed by Charlie Strong two years ago as Strong began his first season as the Longhorns' coach. Overstreet transferred to Sam Houston State and rushed for 821 yards last season, but trouble with the law has put his football career in jeopardy. He has been indicted by a grand jury on a felony charge of credit or debit card abuse, for which a conviction could bring a jail term of up to two years. He was arrested in November on a misdemeanor marijuana possession charge and was charged in March with stealing an iPad from an apartment complex.