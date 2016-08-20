Six Notre Dame players arrested, including DB Max Redfield

Six Notre Dame football players were arrested in separate incidents Friday night and Saturday morning, including starting safety Max Redfield.
Redfield, Kevin Stepherson Jr. and Dexter Williams were charged with marijuana possession and possession of a handgun without a license, while Ashton White and Te'Von Coney were charged with marijuana possession, during a traffic stop by Indiana State Police in Fulton County, Ind. on Friday night.
Cornerback Devin Butler, who is recovering from a foot injury, was arrested hours later at the Linebacker Lounge in South Bend, Ind., on preliminary charges of battery to law enforcement and resisting law enforcement, according to The Observer. Butler was arrested by the South Bend Police Department.
"Any student arrested on a felony charge also faces dismissal from the University," Notre Dame Vice President for Public Affairs and Communications Paul Browne said in a statement. "The University will determine if additional sanctions should apply to any or all of the students charged."
Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly was not immediately available for comment.
White's 2007 Ford Focus was initially pulled over for speeding at 73 mph in a 60-mph zone and driving with an improper tail light, according to police. State trooper Ben Reason reported he smelled the presence of marijuana during the traffic stop, and a narcotics-detecting dog alerted to the presence of the drug.
Redfield was Notre Dame's fourth-leading tackler last season with 64 stops. The Fighting Irish open the season Sept. 4 at Texas.