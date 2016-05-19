Six late-round picks likely to exceed expectations in 2016

Draft:Round 6, No. 186 overall

When you look at the Dolphins' depth chart at wide receiver, you see plenty of players with size, but no speedsters who can work from the slot and run away from cornerbacks on crossing routes. Grant is a little bit of a longshot to get much receiving work as a rookie, but I wouldn't rule him out considering his combination of instant acceleration and long speed to make defenses pay after the catch. He should step right into work as a kick returner. Grant doesn't need much of a crease to make kick-return units pay, and it wouldn't surprise me to see him put it in the paint in 2016.