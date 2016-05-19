 Skip to main content
Advertising

Six late-round picks likely to exceed expectations in 2016

Published: May 19, 2016 at 06:53 AM
Lance_Zierlein_1400x1000
Lance Zierlein

Draft Analyst

There is a long history of late-round players becoming inexpensive core players, and sometimes even superstars. Players who go late in the draft often fall because of a lack of size, speed or college production. However, sometimes the size or speed deficiencies can be overcome by instincts, work ethic and competitive drive.

In other instances, players fall through the cracks due to playing at a lower level or not getting the best opportunities in college. Late-rounders can thrive when they find the perfect fit for what they do. Here are 6 late-round picks from this year's draft who could become major factors this season.

Paul Perkins, RB, New York Giants

Draft:Round 5, No. 149 overall
On paper, the Giants have quite a logjam at the running back position, which is headed up by veteran Rashad Jennings, who is coming off of a career high for rushing yards. However, at 31 years old, I'm not expecting Jennings to be the be-all, end-all option under new head coach Ben McAdoo. Perkins is a more creative runner than any of the backs in the Giants' stable, and was obviously hand-picked by McAdoo and his staff. I'm not advising you to go overboard with Perkins in your fantasy football drafts, but he does have a shot at outperforming his draft slot this season.

Drew Kaser, P, San Diego Chargers

Draft:Round 6, No. 179 overall
I'm sure you might be sleeping on a punter, but Kaser is not that guy to sleep on. He has a huge leg with an ability to dig the Chargers out of a deep hole and flip the field. When you break Shane Lechler's college punting records at Texas A&M like Kaser did, you might have a shot of becoming a big deal in the special-teams world. Kaser will be the opening-day punter, and could end up near the top of the league in net punting as a rookie.

Matt Ioannidis, DT, Washington Redskins

Draft:Round 5, No. 152 overall
One glance at the depth chart will tell you that Ioannidis has a chance to work into the Redskins' defensive-line rotation quickly. He has enough power at the point of attack to handle himself against NFL blockers and proved to be very disruptive during Senior Bowl week in January. While he won't light up the stat sheet, he'll be in a good spot to fight for potential game reps early in the season if he plays with some consistency in preseason camp.

D.J. Reader, NT, Houston Texans

Draft:Round 5, No. 166 overall
The Texans swung and missed with their selection of Louis Nix in the third round of the 2014 draft, but Reader has a chance to succeed where Nix failed. While Vince Wilfork is still the starter in Houston, Reader -- thanks to his bulk and power -- has a great shot to step into rotational reps behind Wilfork. Reader's tape shows a big man who can generate movement at the line of scrimmage and the Texans understand that they need to find a successor for Wilfork quickly. Reader could be a bigger factor than anyone expects -- even as early as 2016.

LeShaun Sims, CB, Tennessee Titans

Draft:Round 5, No. 157 overall
Sims will step right into the secondary in Tennessee, where he will be the biggest cornerback of the bunch at 6-foot, 203 pounds. While his time at Southern Utah didn't prepare him to step right onto the field against NFL-level wide receivers, Tennessee's lack of quality starters at the position and a brand-new coaching staff could work in Sims' favor. The big corner could surprise early on under Dick LeBeau's tutelage.

Jakeem Grant, WR/KR, Miami Dolphins

Draft:Round 6, No. 186 overall
When you look at the Dolphins' depth chart at wide receiver, you see plenty of players with size, but no speedsters who can work from the slot and run away from cornerbacks on crossing routes. Grant is a little bit of a longshot to get much receiving work as a rookie, but I wouldn't rule him out considering his combination of instant acceleration and long speed to make defenses pay after the catch. He should step right into work as a kick returner. Grant doesn't need much of a crease to make kick-return units pay, and it wouldn't surprise me to see him put it in the paint in 2016.

Follow Lance Zierlein on Twitter @LanceZierlein.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Nick Saban announces he's retiring as Alabama head coach

Nick Saban, widely regarded as one of the greatest college football head coaches of all time, is retiring as the University of Alabama coach. 
news

LSU's Jayden Daniels wins 2023 Heisman Trophy

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels won the 2023 Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, earning college football's most vaunted individual award in his brilliant season for the Tigers.
news

LSU QB Daniels, Oregon QB Nix, Washington QB Penix Jr., Ohio St. WR Harrison Jr. announced as Heisman finalists 

SU's Jayden Daniels, Oregon's Bo Nix, Washington's Michael Penix Jr., transfer quarterbacks who have all played at least five college seasons, and Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison were announced as the Heisman Trophy finalists on Monday night.
news

Georgia TE Brock Bowers to undergo ankle surgery; timeline for return unclear

Georgia All-America tight end Brock Bowers, considered one of the top prospects in college football, will undergo surgery to fix the high-ankle injury he suffered on Saturday in the Bulldogs' win over Vanderbilt and is expected to miss some time.
news

Scouting Drake Maye: North Carolina quarterback similar to Carson Palmer

North Carolina's Drake Maye flourished in his first season as a starter, earning ACC Player of the Year honors. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the quarterback.
news

Scouting Brock Bowers: Georgia tight end similar to 49ers Pro Bowler George Kittle

Brock Bowers has played a crucial part in Georgia's back-to-back national championships, scoring 24 touchdowns in two college seasons. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Bulldogs tight end.
news

Scouting Marvin Harrison Jr.: Ohio State wide receiver similar to A.J. Green

Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. took the college football world by storm last season. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Buckeyes wide receiver.
news

Scouting Caleb Williams: USC quarterback similar in style, skill set to Bills' Josh Allen

USC's Caleb Williams scorched defenses last season on his way to winning the Heisman Trophy. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the quarterback.
news

Scouting Jared Verse: Florida State edge rusher similar to four-time Pro Bowler

Florida State's Jared Verse emerged as one of college football's top talents last season, but what are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the edge rusher.
news

Georgia dominates TCU to win second consecutive College Football Playoff National Championship

Georgia secured its second straight national championship on Monday night, overwhelming TCU in a 65-7 blowout.
news

Jim Harbaugh says he expects to coach Michigan in 2023 amid NFL speculation

University of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, who has drawn the eye of a few NFL franchises, said he expects to coach the Wolverines in 2023. "While no one knows what the future holds," Harbaugh said in a statement released on Twitter on Thursday, "I expect that I will be enthusiastically coaching Michigan in 2023."
news

Pro Football Hall of Famer, Ravens great Ed Reed hired as Bethune-Cookman head coach

Bethune-Cookman University has agreed in principle for Ed Reed to become the school's new head football coach, the university announced on Tuesday. 