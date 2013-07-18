Six current players join lawsuit against NCAA, Electronic Arts

Published: Jul 18, 2013 at 04:12 PM

When Arizona senior linebacker Jake Fischer arrives at the Sony Pictures lot in Culver City, Calif., next Friday, he may find questions about football few and far between. He is the most high-profile of the six current student-athletes that were added as plaintiffs Thursday to the lawsuit against the NCAA and video-games studio Electronic Arts over the use of likeness rights without compensation.

Fischer and Wildcats kicker Jake Smith, Minnesota tight end Moses Alipate and wide receiver Victor Keise, Vanderbilt linebacker Chase Garnham and Clemson cornerback Darius Robinson joined the lawsuit less than two weeks after a federal judge in Oakland, Calif., allowed the plaintiffs' attorneys to add at least one active player before deciding whether to grant class-action status, which could expose the NCAA to hundreds of millions of dollars in damages.

Former UCLA basketball player Ed O'Bannon is the lead plaintiff in the case, which alleges that the NCAA violated anti-trust laws by retaining the likenesses of current and former players in perpetuity and selling them to EA for use in its popular college football and basketball video games without compensation.

The NCAA announced Wednesday that it would not renew its contract with EA, which in turn said the series would continue without licensing from college athletics' governing body.

Fischer, a Pac-12 first-team All-Academic and CoSIDA Academic honoree last season, was also named All-Pac-12 honorable mention by conference coaches. His No. 33 will be featured on the Nike-branded jerseys that Arizona will sell on campus and online this fall.

Follow Dan Greenspan on Twitter @DanGreenspan.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Top NFL draft prospect Kayvon Thibodeaux suffers lower left leg injury in Oregon's win over Fresno State

Widely considered one of college football's top prospects, Oregon edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux exited in the first half of the Ducks' 31-24 season-opening win over Fresno State with a lower left leg injury.
news

With irresistible charm, Bobby Bowden transformed Florida State into an NFL factory

Known for graciousness, class and affability, Bobby Bowden transformed Florida State from downtrodden independent to perennial national title contender. Chase Goodbread explains how the legendary coach built an NFL factory in Tallahassee.
news

SEC unanimously votes to add Texas, Oklahoma to conference in seismic shift

The Southeastern Conference voted Thursday to add the University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma to the conference.
news

Texas, Oklahoma formally apply for SEC membership in 2025

The University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma, just a day after notifying the Big 12 that they do not intend to renew their grants of media rights beyond a current contract that runs through 2025, have now formally applied for SEC membership in 2025.
news

Texas, Oklahoma won't renew Big 12 media rights, setting up potential move to SEC

The University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma jointly announced Monday that they've notified the Big 12 Conference of their intention not to renew grants of media rights to the league following the current contract, which expires in 2025.
news

Alabama, Ohio State tie for most players selected with 10; SEC has 65 picks

Alabama and Ohio State tied for the most players from one school selected in the 2021 NFL Draft with 10 each, while the SEC -- as usual -- led all conferences with 65 selections. 
news

Southern University interested in HOFer Marshall Faulk becoming head coach

Marshall Faulk and Southern University have mutual interest in the Hall of Fame running back becoming the Jaguars' next head coach, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday evening.  
news

Titans great Eddie George hired as Tennessee State head coach

One of Tennessee's greatest football players is turning to coaching one of the state's storied football programs. Eddie George is set to be hired as the head coach of Tennessee State.
news

North Dakota St. QB Trey Lance set for second pro day

North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance, predicted to go in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, will take part in a second pro day on April 19. 
news

OT Liam Eichenberg among three Notre Dame players to miss medical evaluations due to positive COVID-19 tests

Notre Dame tackle Liam Eichenberg, defensive end Ade Ogundeji and offensive lineman Aaron Banks tested positive for COVID-19 and remain away from the medical evaluation proceedings in Indianapolis, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday.
news

Justin Fields set to throw at Ohio State's second pro day; 49ers expected to attend

Ohio State QB Justin Fields is getting another chance to impress NFL teams, and an important potential suitor will be in attendance this time around.
news

Top 2021 TE prospect Kyle Pitts: 'I feel like I'll be the best to ever do it'

Kyle Pitts is what one could call the next step in the rapid evolution of the modern tight end. Following his impressive pro day on Wednesday, Pitts made a bold declaration indicative of his confidence level.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW