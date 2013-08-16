Six Big Ten teams still haven't decided on a starting quarterback

The buzz: IU played three quarterbacks last season (sophomores Tre' Roberson and Nate Sudfeld, and junior Cameron Coffman), and all three have taken reps with the first- and second-team offenses during camp. IU coach Kevin Wilson prefers a pass-heavy attack, and the Hoosiers led the league in passing last season. Roberson is the best athlete of the trio and also can make plays with his feet. Sudfeld, who has not redshirted, has the strongest arm. Coffman, who also hasn't redshirted, might be the steadiest of the three but also is the most limited athletically. Wilson doesn't appear averse to playing more than one quarterback this season; still, at some point, he and his staff need the competition to be cut to two.