Six Big Ten teams still haven't decided on a starting quarterback

Published: Aug 16, 2013 at 11:08 AM

Six Big Ten teams headed to fall camp needing to decide on a new quarterback, and none of the six have chosen a starter.

Here's an update:

Indiana

The buzz: IU played three quarterbacks last season (sophomores Tre' Roberson and Nate Sudfeld, and junior Cameron Coffman), and all three have taken reps with the first- and second-team offenses during camp. IU coach Kevin Wilson prefers a pass-heavy attack, and the Hoosiers led the league in passing last season. Roberson is the best athlete of the trio and also can make plays with his feet. Sudfeld, who has not redshirted, has the strongest arm. Coffman, who also hasn't redshirted, might be the steadiest of the three but also is the most limited athletically. Wilson doesn't appear averse to playing more than one quarterback this season; still, at some point, he and his staff need the competition to be cut to two.

Iowa

The buzz: Sophomore Jake Rudock looks to have the lead over redshirt freshman C.J. Beathard; junior Cody Sokol has struggled during camp and is the third-teamer. Beathard is the grandson of former NFL general manager Bobby Beathard, and his dad, Casey, is a country-music songwriter of some renown. Rudock seemed the most likely to start heading into fall camp.

Michigan State

The buzz: The Spartans will scrimmage Saturday, and at the least, coach Mark Dantonio would like it if two of the three candidates separate themselves. Returning starter Andrew Maxwell has had a good camp and is trying to fend off sophomore Connor Cook and redshirt freshman Tyler O'Connor. All three have received reps with the first-team offense during camp, and the decision as to the starter could last into the season.

Penn State

The buzz: If you believe coach Bill O'Brien (and why wouldn't you?), the two-man race between junior college transfer Tyler Ferguson and mega-hyped true freshman Christian Hackenberg remains tied. Even if one is named the starter, the "race" isn't over. "Let's not put a huge amount of stock into who the starter is," O'Brien told reporters Thursday. "That guy, look, he'll start the game, but the other guy is going to play football for us this year."

Check out the top 10 all-time players from Purdue.

Purdue

The buzz: Senior Rob Henry seems the almost-certain starter and could wrap up the job during a scrimmage Saturday. Redshirt freshman Austin Appleby has had a strong camp and now is the main contender. True freshman Danny Etling, who enrolled early and looked good in spring practice, has struggled in fall camp and looks to be the No. 3 guy.

Wisconsin

The buzz: It still looks to be a three-man race between oft-injured sixth-year senior Curt Phillips, sophomore Joel Stave and junior college transfer Connor McEvoy. McEvoy got a rare turn with the first-team offense in Friday morning's practice. Stave appears to be the front-runner, with Phillips the main competition, but this is another decision that could go to the week of the first game.

Mike Huguenin can be reached at mike.huguenin@nfl.com. You also can follow him on Twitter @MikeHuguenin.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Alabama QB Bryce Young wins 2021 Heisman Trophy

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young became the second consecutive Crimson Tide player to win the Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, adding an exclamation point to his sensational first season as a starter.
news

Grambling State to hire Hue Jackson as next head coach

Former Raiders and Browns coach Hue Jackson landed another big-time gig, this time in the college ranks. Tom Pelissero reports that Jackson agreed to terms late Thursday night on a four-year contract to become the new head coach at Grambling State.
news

Lincoln Riley details why he left Oklahoma for USC: 'We can build one of the best rosters in the country'

The scuttlebutt long had been if Lincoln Riley was going to leave Oklahoma it would be for the NFL. The Cowboys expressed interest after jettisoning Jason Garrett following the 2019 season, and have other teams in recent years. Riley, thus, shocked and shook up the sport last week when he departed Oklahoma for USC. 
news

Oregon DE Kayvon Thibodeaux declares for 2022 NFL Draft

Kayvon Thibodeaux is officially headed for the NFL. The Oregon defensive end announced via social media he has declared for the 2022 NFL Draft.  
news

College Football Playoff: Five NFL draft takeaways from final rankings

The College Football Playoff semifinal matchups are set. What will NFL scouts be watching for in the two games? Dan Parr provides five takeaways.
news

Brian Kelly leaves Notre Dame to be head coach at LSU

After 12 seasons at Notre Dame, Brian Kelly was named LSU's next head football coach, the school announced Tuesday.
news

Florida parts ways with head coach Dan Mullen after four seasons

The University of Florida fired head coach Dan Mullen on Sunday after a four-year tenure. Mullen joined the Gators from Mississippi State ahead of the 2018 campaign and led Florida to a 34-15 record over his four seasons in Gainesville.
news

USC WR Drake London (ankle) out for remainder of season

USC's Drake London will miss the remainder of the 2021 season after suffering a broken ankle, the school announced.
news

Top NFL draft prospect Kayvon Thibodeaux suffers lower left leg injury in Oregon's win over Fresno State

Widely considered one of college football's top prospects, Oregon edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux exited in the first half of the Ducks' 31-24 season-opening win over Fresno State with a lower left leg injury.
news

With irresistible charm, Bobby Bowden transformed Florida State into an NFL factory

Known for graciousness, class and affability, Bobby Bowden transformed Florida State from downtrodden independent to perennial national title contender. Chase Goodbread explains how the legendary coach built an NFL factory in Tallahassee.
news

SEC unanimously votes to add Texas, Oklahoma to conference in seismic shift

The Southeastern Conference voted Thursday to add the University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma to the conference.
news

Texas, Oklahoma formally apply for SEC membership in 2025

The University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma, just a day after notifying the Big 12 that they do not intend to renew their grants of media rights beyond a current contract that runs through 2025, have now formally applied for SEC membership in 2025.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW