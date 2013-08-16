Six Big Ten teams still haven't decided on a starting quarterback

Six Big Ten teams headed to fall camp needing to decide on a new quarterback, and none of the six have chosen a starter.
Here's an update:
Indiana
The buzz: IU played three quarterbacks last season (sophomores Tre' Roberson and Nate Sudfeld, and junior Cameron Coffman), and all three have taken reps with the first- and second-team offenses during camp. IU coach Kevin Wilson prefers a pass-heavy attack, and the Hoosiers led the league in passing last season. Roberson is the best athlete of the trio and also can make plays with his feet. Sudfeld, who has not redshirted, has the strongest arm. Coffman, who also hasn't redshirted, might be the steadiest of the three but also is the most limited athletically. Wilson doesn't appear averse to playing more than one quarterback this season; still, at some point, he and his staff need the competition to be cut to two.
Iowa
The buzz: Sophomore Jake Rudock looks to have the lead over redshirt freshman C.J. Beathard; junior Cody Sokol has struggled during camp and is the third-teamer. Beathard is the grandson of former NFL general manager Bobby Beathard, and his dad, Casey, is a country-music songwriter of some renown. Rudock seemed the most likely to start heading into fall camp.
Michigan State
The buzz: The Spartans will scrimmage Saturday, and at the least, coach Mark Dantonio would like it if two of the three candidates separate themselves. Returning starter Andrew Maxwell has had a good camp and is trying to fend off sophomore Connor Cook and redshirt freshman Tyler O'Connor. All three have received reps with the first-team offense during camp, and the decision as to the starter could last into the season.
Penn State
The buzz: If you believe coach Bill O'Brien (and why wouldn't you?), the two-man race between junior college transfer Tyler Ferguson and mega-hyped true freshman Christian Hackenberg remains tied. Even if one is named the starter, the "race" isn't over. "Let's not put a huge amount of stock into who the starter is," O'Brien told reporters Thursday. "That guy, look, he'll start the game, but the other guy is going to play football for us this year."
Purdue
The buzz: Senior Rob Henry seems the almost-certain starter and could wrap up the job during a scrimmage Saturday. Redshirt freshman Austin Appleby has had a strong camp and now is the main contender. True freshman Danny Etling, who enrolled early and looked good in spring practice, has struggled in fall camp and looks to be the No. 3 guy.
Wisconsin
The buzz: It still looks to be a three-man race between oft-injured sixth-year senior Curt Phillips, sophomore Joel Stave and junior college transfer Connor McEvoy. McEvoy got a rare turn with the first-team offense in Friday morning's practice. Stave appears to be the front-runner, with Phillips the main competition, but this is another decision that could go to the week of the first game.
