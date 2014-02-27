Simms: Geno Smith better than any QB in the 2014 draft class

Phil Simms never is shy about offering an opinion, and the CBS NFL analyst expressed a few Wednesday on this year's class of quarterback prospects to NFL.com columnist Adam Schein on SirusXM's Mad Dog Sports Radio.
The most interesting opinion: "I think if Geno Smith was in this draft class he would be the number one guy, without question."
Yes, Simms is saying that he thinks a quarterback who went in the second round in the 2013 draft is better than any quarterback in this draft. And remember that three quarterbacks -- Louisville's Teddy Bridgewater, UCF's Blake Bortles and Texas A&M's Johnny Manziel -- potentially could go in the top four in the '14 draft.
Not surprisingly, Simms -- who spent 14 seasons as the New York Giants' quarterback -- had thoughts on each of the top three. Here are some of those thoughts.
(Keep in mind that Simms admitted that "I haven't watched them on coaches' film." He also opined in October that "this 'unbelievable' quarterback class that is coming out -- it is not going to be unbelievable.")
On Manziel
On Bortles
On Bridgewater
On the overall quarterback class
