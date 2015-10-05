Silas Redd first to collect from loss-of-value insurance policy

It's unclear how much money Redd cleared with his loss-of-value policy. Ekpre-Olomu was projected as a potential first-round pick as a senior at Oregon last year. His policy was a lucrative one that triggered a partial claim when he wasn't chosen in the first round of this year's draft, and a full claim when he wasn't picked by the end of the third round. A first-round projection never accompanied Redd's draft status, so his policy might have had a lower payout threshold, likely for fewer dollars.