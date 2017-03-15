Signs of pro-style transition key for Deshaun Watson at pro day

What's left for Deshaun Watson to prove at Clemson's pro day Thursday?
After an impressive performance at the NFL Scouting Combine earlier this month, the answer is not much. But the two-time Heisman Trophy finalist still needs to do whatever he can to show NFL coaches and scouts that his transition from one style of offense to another can be a smooth one.
"The only thing that he has to answer is, can he assimilate from being a quarterback that ran a spread system to being a pro-style quarterback? People want to see what the footwork, the mechanics, and the accuracy look like when it comes to throwing," NFL Network analyst Bucky Brooks said Wednesday on Path to the Draft. "He's an outstanding player, he's a proven winner, but you just want to make sure he's a guy who can jump into a different system and have the same kind of success."
If he can, the NFL had better watch out, because Watson's college career was nothing short of spectacular. With a 28-2 record over his last two seasons, he reached two national championship games against Alabama, played exceptionally well in both, and won the last one in thrilling, comeback fashion.
Analyst Curtis Conway said Watson would do well to show deep-ball accuracy during his Thursday workout, while analyst Daniel Jeremiah said a repeat performance from the one he gave in Indianapolis is in order.
"He did a nice job (at the combine). He needs to duplicate that at his pro day, which should be easier because he's throwing to guys he's familiar with," Jeremiah said.
With Watson having already fared well in Indianapolis, the Tigers prospect who will have the most at stake Thursday will be WR Mike Williams. A potential first-round selection, Williams did not run the 40-yard dash at the combine and will get his chance to do so at CU. Brooks said a 40-yard dash of 4.55 or better is what scouts will be looking for from the 6-foot-4, 220-pound Williams.