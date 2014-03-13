Should QB first tier be capped at Manziel, Bridgewater, Bortles?

The widely accepted belief is that the first tier of quarterbacks in this year's draft includes Blake Bortles, Teddy Bridgewater and Johnny Manziel, and deservedly so. But are we sure that Derek Carr doesn't also belong in that first tier? I think the jury is still out. In fact, I think there are NFL teams that like Carr better than at least one of the QBs in the top three. Carr has plenty of experience. He improved throughout his college career just as his team did -- a key when it comes to evaluating quarterbacks -- and was very productive. He showed everyone that he was the best quarterback at the Reese's Senior Bowl. Now, Bortles, Bridgewater and Manziel (all underclassmen) weren't there, but that's not Carr's fault. He went and performed, and the Senior Bowl has been a place where we've seen quarterbacks convince decision makers that they belong in the first-round mix (Christian Ponder and EJ Manuel are just a couple examples that come to mind). I wouldn't count Carr out of the first tier just yet.