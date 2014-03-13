Should QB first tier be capped at Manziel, Bridgewater, Bortles?

Published: Mar 13, 2014 at 07:32 AM
Headshot_Author_Charles_Davis_1400x1000
Charles Davis

NFL Media Analyst

The draft process has a way of turning conventional wisdom on its head multiple times before we actually get to the draft. It wasn't too long ago that Khalil Mack, Greg Robinson were relatively unknown -- now they are each considered the top player at their respective positions and likely to be drafted in the top five.

Stay tuned, though. The eight weeks before the start of Round One gives NFL teams plenty of time to do more evaluating and possibly change their minds about certain players that we might think we already have pegged. As history shows, the only draft guarantee is that some of the things we think we know will happen won't turn out the way we expect.

Here's a look at five of those potential draft myths:

1. The list of first-tier QBs is capped at three.

The widely accepted belief is that the first tier of quarterbacks in this year's draft includes Blake Bortles, Teddy Bridgewater and Johnny Manziel, and deservedly so. But are we sure that Derek Carr doesn't also belong in that first tier? I think the jury is still out. In fact, I think there are NFL teams that like Carr better than at least one of the QBs in the top three. Carr has plenty of experience. He improved throughout his college career just as his team did -- a key when it comes to evaluating quarterbacks -- and was very productive. He showed everyone that he was the best quarterback at the Reese's Senior Bowl. Now, Bortles, Bridgewater and Manziel (all underclassmen) weren't there, but that's not Carr's fault. He went and performed, and the Senior Bowl has been a place where we've seen quarterbacks convince decision makers that they belong in the first-round mix (Christian Ponder and EJ Manuel are just a couple examples that come to mind). I wouldn't count Carr out of the first tier just yet.

2. Greg Robinson is clearly the draft's top tackle.

Robinson is rising fast and deserves to be. Athletically, he's just a marvel. He showed at the combine that he's just as athletic as the draft's other top-tier tackles, Jake Matthews and Taylor Lewan, and in some facets, Robinson is superior to them. But, you have to take into account that Auburn was a spread-style running team. He was a mauler, but he's moving into a passing league. So, he still has something prove as a pass protector. Given his athleticism, it's expected that he'll be just fine in that area, but there's not the volume of tape to review that there is with Lewan and Matthews. So, is Robinson clearly better? Matthews been doing this for a long time and I think before the draft process started, he was considered the top left tackle in the draft. He had a good combine. Lewan is a four-year starter and he put on a very impressive show at the combine. The consensus pecking order could still change in this race.

3. Jadeveon Clowney isn't going to be a hard worker.

We want more and more out of Clowney because we've seen that he has the ability to dominate, but the fact is to this point in his career he hasn't had to work as hard as other guys because he's just been flat-out better than everybody else. Will he learn the work ethic it will take for him to continue to be dominant as a pro? The great ones do. I don't recall hearing a lot about Clowney's motor until this past season, when he might have had people in his ear telling him not to get hurt with the draft awaiting him. I think it changed him. When you need a guy to make a play in a big moment, Clowney is still the type of player you want.

4. Khalil Mack is a lock to be drafted in the top five.

Mack is an outstanding prospect and seems to keep rising up draft boards the more teams study him. Anthony Barr was supposed to be the No. 1 outside linebacker available, but the consensus is Mack has surpassed him. Before it's all said and done, though, I think Barr, who apparently was very impressive at his pro day this week, gets back into his conversation because it's the nature of the process. It's a rollercoaster, and the ride hasn't stopped for Barr or Mack.

5. Sammy Watkins is far and away the draft's best wide receiver.

This year's class of receivers is extraordinarily deep, but it seems as though the consensus is there's Watkins, and then there's everybody else at the position. Watkins is a great prospect and deserves the praise he has received, but I still think USC WR Marqise Lee isn't getting enough credit. Also, Texas A&M WR Mike Evans is being discussed as a top-10 pick now, and we weren't hearing that prior to the combine, where he impressed with his 40-yard dash. We might look back and say this year's class of receivers was even better than we once thought -- and we thought it was great.

Follow Charles Davis on Twitter @CFD22.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Georgia, Alabama advance to 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship Game

The rematch is on. After routing their respective semifinal opponents, the No. 1 seed Alabama Crimson Tide (13-1) and No. 3 seed Georgia Bulldogs (13-1) will play for the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday, Jan. 10, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.
news

Top recruit Travis Hunter spurns Florida State to commit to Deion Sanders, Jackson State

Deion Sanders' impact on Jackson State, and HBCU football at large, reached a new level on Wednesday as the nation's No. 1-ranked recruit signed with the Tigers.
news

Alabama QB Bryce Young wins 2021 Heisman Trophy

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young became the second consecutive Crimson Tide player to win the Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, adding an exclamation point to his sensational first season as a starter.
news

Grambling State to hire Hue Jackson as next head coach

Former Raiders and Browns coach Hue Jackson landed another big-time gig, this time in the college ranks. Tom Pelissero reports that Jackson agreed to terms late Thursday night on a four-year contract to become the new head coach at Grambling State.
news

Lincoln Riley details why he left Oklahoma for USC: 'We can build one of the best rosters in the country'

The scuttlebutt long had been if Lincoln Riley was going to leave Oklahoma it would be for the NFL. The Cowboys expressed interest after jettisoning Jason Garrett following the 2019 season, and have other teams in recent years. Riley, thus, shocked and shook up the sport last week when he departed Oklahoma for USC. 
news

Oregon DE Kayvon Thibodeaux declares for 2022 NFL Draft

Kayvon Thibodeaux is officially headed for the NFL. The Oregon defensive end announced via social media he has declared for the 2022 NFL Draft.  
news

College Football Playoff: Five NFL draft takeaways from final rankings

The College Football Playoff semifinal matchups are set. What will NFL scouts be watching for in the two games? Dan Parr provides five takeaways.
news

Brian Kelly leaves Notre Dame to be head coach at LSU

After 12 seasons at Notre Dame, Brian Kelly was named LSU's next head football coach, the school announced Tuesday.
news

Florida parts ways with head coach Dan Mullen after four seasons

The University of Florida fired head coach Dan Mullen on Sunday after a four-year tenure. Mullen joined the Gators from Mississippi State ahead of the 2018 campaign and led Florida to a 34-15 record over his four seasons in Gainesville.
news

USC WR Drake London (ankle) out for remainder of season

USC's Drake London will miss the remainder of the 2021 season after suffering a broken ankle, the school announced.
news

Top NFL draft prospect Kayvon Thibodeaux suffers lower left leg injury in Oregon's win over Fresno State

Widely considered one of college football's top prospects, Oregon edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux exited in the first half of the Ducks' 31-24 season-opening win over Fresno State with a lower left leg injury.
news

With irresistible charm, Bobby Bowden transformed Florida State into an NFL factory

Known for graciousness, class and affability, Bobby Bowden transformed Florida State from downtrodden independent to perennial national title contender. Chase Goodbread explains how the legendary coach built an NFL factory in Tallahassee.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW