Should Johnny Manziel's off-field behavior concern NFL teams?

Chase Goodbread NFL.com

If this keeps up, Manziel's draft-day party could be less festive

That Johnny Manziel is having a good time during his college years shouldn't come as a surprise to anyone, and that doesn't make him any different from his teammates, or for that matter, his classmates. He said as much during SEC Media Days when he answered just about any question about his off-field behavior by admitting he's got some maturing to do, while at the same time insisting he won't live his life hiding from attention and cellphone cameras. Good for him on both fronts.

In a perfect world, he'd get to do the former without having to deal with the latter. At some point during his maturing process, however, Manziel will realize perceptions matter. They shape opinions, right or wrong, in the high offices of NFL clubs that tower far above Manziel's kingdom. On draft day, perceptions make money for some, and lose it for others.

Would Manziel's latest social media appearance at a Texas fraternity party qualify as a red flag with NFL clubs? By itself, no. But when a string of examples collects, and begins to paint a picture of a prospect's personality, you'd better believe NFL clubs take notice. And because salary cap dollars are at stake, they don't just take public information at face value.

They dig deeper, into things that might never make their way to the newspaper, radio, Instagram, or YouTube. And if they don't like what they find, a player's draft-day party can take on a drastically less festive tone long before he ever gets the call he's waiting on.